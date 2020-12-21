Lizzo Confidently Models PrettyLittleThing Lingerie After Backlash to Her Detox Diet

Lizzo won't let any negativity bring her down.

A week after she defended her choice to do a 10-day smoothie detox, the body-positive activist, 32, proudly showed off her curves on her Instagram Story as she modeled some lingerie from online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

As she stood in front of a full-length mirror, Lizzo spun around and modeled a PrettyLittleThing bralette and low-rise patterned briefs. At the end of the video when she turned to have her backside facing the camera, the rapper stopped and smacked her butt right as the clip ended.

"Good morning," she simply captioned the Instagram Story video.

Lizzo defended her decision to go on a detox after some fans posted online saying it was “triggering” for people with eating disorders to see.

"I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight.”

The singer went on to say that she’s not telling people to do the same detox diet and she encourages everyone to make their own choices with their bodies.

“You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way,” she said. “Remember, despite anything anyone says or does ✨DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY✨."

Lizzo, who has been eating vegan for the last few months and building strength with a new workout regimen, said that she was feeling unhealthy after reverting back to old habits, so was inspired to try the JJ Smith green smoothie detox.

“In reality, November stressed me the f--- out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f---ed my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was,” she said.

Even though a detox may not be for everyone, Lizzo said she was "so proud of myself" for committing to it.