Lizzo Serves 'Main Character Moment' Vibes in Makeup-Free Bikini Video: Watch

Lizzo has no FOMO about missing this year's Coachella.

The pop star, who made a guest appearance at the music festival in 2022 when Harry Styles brought her on stage, chose a weekend of rest and relaxation instead of desert heat and mosh pits.

The 34-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram on Monday to show how she spent her time while missing the biggest music festival of the year, which included a makeup-free bikini-clad jam session in the comfort of her warm pool.

With the caption, "Poolchella is going good..😌," Lizzo is seen in a teeny-tiny hot pink bikini while she belts lyrics to Labrith's song from Euphoria, "Still Don't Know My Name."

She sings with her full chest against the backdrop of lush greenery and steam rising from the water, and fans get an up-close look at her long black nails with white dots, which is the only glam the artist sported in the video. She's otherwise bare-faced with her hair tied back — all in the name of relaxation.

Fans in the comment section loved the singer's authenticity in the short video, with one writing, "She's just like me fr 🔥 vibing to Lab[rinth], literally a main character moment."

Others related to her not being at the music festival, writing, "Housechella is going good too…😂😂," and, "Me in the tub every day."

This video comes after the star got candid about her self-love just a day prior.

In another short Instagram video, Lizzo had just gotten out of the shower, finished her post-shower routine and gave a message to her 13.4 million followers.

She said in the video, "I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am f---ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!" She made the video while she was in nothing but her post-cleanse robe.

"I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you," she wrote in the post's caption. "I can't help that I'm God's favorite 🥺."