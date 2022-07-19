Lizzo Looks Back at Past Looks on Watch What Happens Live: 'This Is Where I Pulled Out My Yitties'

The superstar entertainer mostly dismissed her old wardrobe choices in a game of 'Hi Bitch, Bye Bitch'

Lizzo had some opinions strong about her former wardrobe choices while appearing on Watch What Happens Live Monday night.

The self-described "body icon," 34, hilariously reflected on old outfits, playing along with host Andy Cohen in a hilarious game of "Hi Bitch or Bye Bitch."

In the game, whose name took inspiration from the Grammy-award winner's trademark salutation, Lizzo mostly dismissed the ensembles.

In the first look, in which she had curly platinum hair, and sported a fanny pack: "We used to wear fanny packs all the time," the singer said, and then added, "I used to get dressed in the dark."

A "leopard-printed and blonde" choice resulted in a bleeped-out moment from the performer: "That's a swimsuit I got for a dollar!" she said, laughing.

She also said "bye" to a "different kind of 'buns-out look," as Cohen called it, which featured the singer wearing her hair in two buns, while sporting overalls and a large gold chain.

Of a bobbed-hair moment at the premiere of Barber Shop: The Next Cut in 2016: "I look like my grandma, who we love, I love granny. What the hell?"

And about a gold romper worn at the 2016 Entertainment Weekly PopFest, she could only focus on her face: "Where's my upper lip?" she asked. "Where's my lipliner?"

But there were some memorable outfits which she still embraced, including one where she wore her "first Versace look," paired with her "favorite $40 wig," and another where she sported smiley-faced emoji nipple covers over a sheer black blouse.

"This is where I pulled out yitties," she said. "Imma say 'hi bitch' because, look at me, I was always a trend-setter."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March, the shape wear designer shared more insights into her relationship with her body.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE.