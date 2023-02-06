This Buzzy New Charlotte Tilbury Launch Was Used on Both Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves at the 2023 Grammys

Though music was the star of the 2023 Grammy Awards — including Lizzo's Record of the Year win for her smash hit "About Damn Time" and Kacey Musgraves' tribute to the late Loretta Lynn — it was the makeup looks that had us blushing (in the best way).

We were captivated by the rosy hues worn by these singers, compliments of Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, which launched this week. These liquid blushes are a remix of the viral Beauty Light Wands, and have grown popular for their buttery texture, lightweight feel, and longevity.

The Blush Wands come in four shades to suit various skin tones: Pink Pop, Peach Pop, Dream Pop, and Pillow Talk. The ingredients work to create an airbrushed glow that blurs pores and smooths out the texture of your skin, which is more than we could ask for in a blush.