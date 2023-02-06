Lifestyle Style This Buzzy New Charlotte Tilbury Launch Was Used on Both Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves at the 2023 Grammys And it’s available for less than $50 By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 01:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty (2) Though music was the star of the 2023 Grammy Awards — including Lizzo's Record of the Year win for her smash hit "About Damn Time" and Kacey Musgraves' tribute to the late Loretta Lynn — it was the makeup looks that had us blushing (in the best way). We were captivated by the rosy hues worn by these singers, compliments of Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, which launched this week. These liquid blushes are a remix of the viral Beauty Light Wands, and have grown popular for their buttery texture, lightweight feel, and longevity. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. The Blush Wands come in four shades to suit various skin tones: Pink Pop, Peach Pop, Dream Pop, and Pillow Talk. The ingredients work to create an airbrushed glow that blurs pores and smooths out the texture of your skin, which is more than we could ask for in a blush. Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand Buy It! $42; charlottetilbury.com Lizzo's look was designed to create "flushed, diffused cherry cheeks," celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo said in a press release. The pro used the blush wand in the shade "Dream Pop" on "the high planes of the face and blended into the eye for an extra pop." Mayo intended this look to be "bold, daring, and ready for anything," much like Lizzo herself. Beauty Light Wand Charlotte Tilbury Buy It! $42; charlottetilbury.com The Grammy Award winner's look also featured the Beauty Light Wand in shade ″Spotlight″ and the Instant Eye Palette in ″Pillow Talk″, among many other Charlotte Tilbury classics that complimented her floral Dolce & Gabbana gown. Instant Eye Palette Charlotte Tilbury Buy It! $75; charlottetilbury.com In contrast, Kacey Musgraves wore a lighter pink Valentino feathered cape, and went with the lighter "Pink Pop" shade of the blush to match. Celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee said in a press release that the goal was "to give Kacey an angelic all-over glow." Goal, achieved in our book. Matte Revolution Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury Buy It! $34; charlottetilbury.com The same soft color palette was used throughout the look with "a baby soft pink whisper of color" on Musgraves' eyes and "a little edge" in the form of "soft smoke and dramatic fluffy lashes." Lee finished the makeup with the Matte Revolution Lipstick in shade ″Pillow Talk″ to create "a powdery buffed out matte nude pink lip." Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.