'I Got Hips': Lizzo Is Feeling Herself in New TikTok

Lizzo is once again showing off her stellar dance moves.

On Wednesday, the singer, 35, posted a TikTok video of herself dancing in a navy blue Yitty bodysuit.

"Not me finding out I have hips in this Yitty bodysuit," a voiceover said. "Hip dip," it continued as Lizzo showed off her moves. Lizzo wore scrunched-up white socks and sneakers with her bodysuit and danced in front of several boxes with "Yitty" spray-painted on them while a wind machine blew her hair.

"She cute. Thanks Yitty," the voiceover added.

"I always thought I had hip dips but I got hips n this Yitty bodysuit n they dont lie 💖," Lizzo captioned the video in all capital letters.

She likes to move: the "Good as Hell" singer shared a video last month of herself dancing on the roof of her hotel before her show in St. Louis.

In the TikTok video, Lizzo busted a move to P. Diddy's hit song featuring Nelly and Murphy Lee, "Shake Ya Tailfeather." Lizzo rocked a blue tie-dye string bikini, a pink swim cap and oversize black shades for the clip.

The singer danced on a pool deck with the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch standing tall in the background. Lizzo performed at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis just hours later.

"Here before viral," she wrote alongside the sizzling video.

The singer launched her Yitty collection (which shares a name with her childhood moniker) last year — and there's a lot to love. For starters, the affordable line features size-inclusive styles (XS to 6X) that are thoughtfully designed to make wearers look and feel their best.

Yitty offerings include smoothing bodysuits, shaping thongs, seamless bralettes, and high-waisted leggings. Most items are under $20 when you sign up for a Fabletics membership.