Lizzo's natural beauty is on full display!

The 34-year-old "Juice" singer recently stripped down to a makeup-free face as she showed fans her skin care routine.

In a video shared on TikTok, Lizzo confessed that her skin isn't in the best condition as she's currently on tour to promote her latest album Special.

"Get unready with me on tour because my skin has been breaking out," she says before she explains, "Full disclosure, there's nothing wrong with having texture on your skin. My issue is the itchiness that's been happening and the irritation."

Holding up a bottle of Cetaphil facial cleanser, suggested by her makeup artist, Lizzo presses out a few pumps before rubbing it on her face.

"This is a nice lather," she says of the product.

She goes on to note that she also rubs a bit on her chest since it's also breaking out.

"I have extremely sensitive skin so if I have scented soaps — and I accidentally used some of the scented soap at one of the hotels — it'll break me out and make me itchy," she says.

She follows up the cleanser with Arnica's relief and rescue mask as she clarifies, "I know this all looks very #ad but it's not."

Referencing that she's not completely makeup-free, the Grammy-winning singer jokes, "Yes I left my lashes on. Sometimes I like to FaceTime my boo at night."

Lizzo completes her skincare process with a serum facial sheet mask from Cicapair.

"OK, I feel good," she says as she wraps. "I'll check in in the morning."

She captioned the candid clip, "My skins been itchy & irritated it's been so uncomfortable.. @Alexx Mayo saved the day! UPDATE COMING SOON"

As promised, she shared an update once she removed the facial mask after it dried.

"I feel good though. No itchiness, no irritation. My face has calmed down a lot."

After waking up the next morning, she told fans, "My skin is significantly less itchy, irritated, and angry. I feel really good about what I just did."

Doing a "chest reveal," she also notes that her chest doesn't feel as itchy as it did the night before.

Before signing off, she shares a "pro-tip," crediting a custom-made satin pillowcase as a factor of helping ease her itchiness as well.

"The itching has significantly gone down. Pro-tip for when you're on the road, bring your own satin pillowcase," she says before giving a nod to her shapewear line, Yitty. "Maybe I should make some Yitty ones for y'all 'cause, bitches, it's done wonders."

She concludes, "It's really all about how your skin feels. And I'll keep you guys updated with more."

"ITS BETTER," she captioned the follow-up.