Lizzo Gets Cozy with New Wax Figure: 'Now I Know What a Twosome with Lizzo Is Like'

Maybe "Cuz I Love You" was about herself this whole time.

Lizzo just met her wax doppelganger, and true to form, she had a lot to say about the experience.

The 34-year-old "About D*mn Time" singer took a trip to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas to see the newly unveiled life-size wax figure of herself for the first time.

The wax museum, which also hosts wax versions of stars like Beyoncé and Missy Elliott, styled Lizzo's carbon copy in the white Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2020.

The strapless design featured a sexy front slit, crystal embroidery and peplums at the waist. The look was was accessorized with a diamond necklaces, bedazzled heels and a fur stole. For her part, Lizzo wore a laid printed brown dress with statement shoulders as she posed with her look-a-like.

On Twitter, the singer posted a short video of herself where she got up close and personal with her wax replica. In the selfie-style clip, she presses record before moving her face right in front of the statue. Then, she makes kissy faces – nearly locking lips with it – before looking into its eyes and squealing from the terror of its life-likeness.

She jokingly captioned the video, "Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds — now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like [blushing emoji]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lizzo then got in on the viral "doop" trend on TikTok by posting a video of her next to the replica with the audio "This and this … they're the same thing … Doops! Doops!" while she imitated the pose of the wax statue.

Funny TikToks aside, Lizzo continues to use her platform and career as a musician to fight for and celebrate those who are underrepresented. Most recently she transformed herself into a superhero for her "Special" music video to give a voice to anyone who hasn't felt seen or valued in society.

Saying in a voice note on Instagram Wednesday, "The music video starts off as showing the superhero, the Black woman as superhero, and it's like, America loves a Black woman as superhero, but absolutely hates her as a human being," she said. "The glorious superhero, you see her doing the regular life-saving, press, everyone loves her, and then she takes off her costume, it's a Black woman and just showing the juxtaposition of how she gets treated in the real world."