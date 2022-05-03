Lizzo last attended the Met Gala in 2019, but this time showed up with her trusty flute and played on the carpet for reporters

Lizzo Goes for Drama in Embroidered Coat and Brings Special Met Gala Accessory — Her Flute!

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Lizzo looks "Good as Hell!"

The Grammy award-winning songstress arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala ready to make a statement — and with a special accessory: her flute!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lizzo wore a hand-embroidered gold and black coat with a black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace by Lorraine West and exceptionally long black nails.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," the artist said during the Vogue livestream from the carpet, showing off the intricate floral design covering the showstopping Chesterfield-inspired coat.

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Lizzo | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

She added, joking, "So basically I'm gonna be opening everybody's wine tonight so that's why I got these corkscrew nails done. ... I can wipe my ass with them, believe or not baby, I can wipe my ass I'm doing the things too. Hopefully, I can play the flute."

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

Lizzo arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo last attended fashion's biggest night in 2019, wearing head-to-toe pink.

The singer started off her look with a fuchsia wig, which she paired with a pink, feather-adorned cape from Marc Jacobs. Underneath, the star opted for a baby pink dress that was finalized with a hot pink bow at the waist.

Lizzo loved her 2019 look so much that she was seen still donning it the next morning following the star-studded party.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Lizzo strutted through an airport the next day rocking the outerwear piece.

A compilation of several different clips hilariously document Lizzo's trip through the airport. For an added bit of flair, she paired the oversize feathery coat with large black sunnies, a high pony, camouflage joggers and a stuffed animal.