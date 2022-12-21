Lizzo Debuts 'Wolf Cut' Hairstyle in Viral New TikTok: 'Obsessed'

The "About Damn Time" singer showed off her latest look with a Gossip Girl-related video 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 21, 2022 02:12 PM
Lizzo debuts wolf cut on tiktok;
Photo: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo is definitely a tastemaker, but this time she hopped on a viral hairstyle we can all get behind.

The "Special" singer shared a couple of videos debuting her "wolf cut," a look that quickly gained momentum in the beauty space thanks to social media.

While replicating the 'dos choppy layers and wispy bangs, the 34-year-old Grammy winner also took her version to longer and wavier lengths.

Never one to miss out on a TikTok trend, Lizzo revealed her locks on Tuesday with a video of herself using a popular Blair Waldorf sound bite from Gossip Girl.

"Some people are simply better than others," she coyly mouths in the clip, which has already racked up 3 millions views.

Lizzo paired her hair with metallic makeup, including gold eyeshadow, her signature winged-eyeliner and a shimmering brown-lined lip (which she posted about in a previous tutorial).

The "Grrrls" artist then gave her Instagram followers a peek at her full look, sharing a video of herself dancing and tousling her curls in a black tee-shirt dress with cutouts.

"Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday," she captioned the post.

A total fashion icon on stage and on the red carpet, Lizzo was named one of PEOPLE's best dressed stars of 2022.

Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Out of all of her glamorous confections from this year, it was her bright red Giambattista Valli tulle gown that she wore to the 2022 Emmys that became an instant standout. Not only was it layered in the romantic fabric, but it gave Lizzo the freedom to twerk on stage, despite its many tiers.

"I didn't always think custom was cool, because clothes just didn't fit me. So it was like, we got to make it ourselves," the hitmaker told PEOPLE in February of her affinity for one-of-a-kind pieces. "Now it's like, 'Oh yeah, this is custom — custom designer!'"

