Lizzo was ready for a little pop in her hair.

The "Truth Hurts" singer took to TikTok on Thursday to debut a new edgy hairstyle for her 26.2 million followers.

In the nine-second video, the pop star is in front of the camera with a fuzzy-looking top, long shiny nails, glam makeup and her freshly styled blue and black bob.

The new hairdo is styled in a side part with chunky streaks of electric blue contrasting the black hair and is curled up at the ends, giving her an Old Hollywood glam look.

To debut the new look, Lizzo lip-synced over a viral audio clip of Selena Gomez on the red carpet of a Teen Vogue party talking to a reporter about a similar hairstyle she rocked to the aforementioned party in 2007.

In the audio, Gomez says, "Got some blue goin' on," before the reporter asks where the inspiration came from. "I don't know! I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party," Gomez excitedly replies.

Lizzo captioned the video, "Milan y'all ready? 👨🏾‍🎤" alluding to her performance in Milan she was getting ready for, where she debuted the hair change.

And not only did Teen Vogue approve of the hair and the callback to its 2007 party — leaving a blue heart emoji and a heart-y face — but Gomez also chimed in with support (despite taking a step back from social media). The Rare Beauty founder commented a blue heart of her own, which Lizzo replied to with a kissy face.

This comes after the star hopped on another viral audio trend when she was performing in Amsterdam last week.

While on stage, the Grammy winner channeled Ariana DeBose's viral BAFTAs rap and "did the thing" in front of hundreds of fans. Singing into her microphone, "Shake it off, Angela Bassett did the thing, shake it off, Angela Bassett did the thing, yeah," while in a sparkly rainbow bodysuit, long brunette waves and surrounded by a handful of dancers in highlighter-yellow ensembles.

The funny snippet is a reference to the BAFTA performance where DeBose rapped, "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate you're a genius, and Jamie Lee [Curtis] you are all of us," lyrics which shortly after airing went viral online for its campy attitude and delivery.