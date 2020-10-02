Lizzo Performs a Sexy Dance in Bright Blue Lingerie at Savage X Fenty Show

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The singer seductively danced to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar" while looking at herself in the mirror

Lizzo is looking Good as Hell!

During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, available now, the "Truth Hurts" singer was one of the many celebrities who made a bold presentation while modeling the new lingerie collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lizzo, 32, joined the stage during the "mood" section of the show in which Rihanna openly spoke about how one's mood can affect the clothes you choose.

"It’s a mood thing for me, girl. It’s a mood thing always,” Rihanna said during the show, adding, “Whatever makes you feel the best, just go for it. We’ve all been there.”

The camera then cut to Lizzo, who was wearing an electric blue lingerie bra and underwear set, which included gloves, and tights, which she teamed with a statement necklace.

Image zoom Amazon/Savage X Fenty

The rapper and her two back up dancers then dance to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar" before they left Lizzo to show off her moves in the spotlight.

Image zoom Amazon/Savage X Fenty

She then seductively danced to the music in front of a mirror, giving viewers a full look at her outfit which she paired with bright white sneakers.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Lizzo gave a sneak peek at her Savage X Fenty look on Instagram.

The "Juice" rapper posed on all fours while wearing the lingerie set with her back end facing the camera.

In the short clip, Lizzo looks at herself in the mirror before leaning in for a kiss.

"Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT. @savagexfenty," she captioned the post.

The fashion show also featured performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and special appearances by Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and more.

Image zoom Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list. It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show," Rihanna told PEOPLE. "We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off."