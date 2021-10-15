Lizzo Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Viral Naked Dress: 'Why You Worried About Me?'

Lizzo doesn't have time for haters!

The "Juice" singer celebrated her body when she rocked a completely sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of iridescent crystals to Cardi B's 29th birthday party on Monday night. Lizzo showed off her signature twerking dance move on Instagram while wearing the see-through design, but some of her followers criticized the star for leaving little to the imagination.

In typical Lizzo fashion, she quickly clapped back at her detractors on Instagram Live and defended her daring dress. "It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit," she said on the Instagram Live.

The star continued: "[They're saying], 'This is disgusting... Don't you have bills to pay? Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got s--- to do?' Go read the news, bitch, before I read you, h--. The f---! Why are you worried about me?"

At one point during Lizzo's Instagram Live, she pulled down her pants, faced her backside to the camera and slapped her butt multiple times.

Lizzo is seen on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Kiss my a--. Kiss my fat Black a--, bitch," she said.

More than ever before, Lizzo feels confident enough to bare her body on social media." I have nothing to hide. There's no shame anymore. I just post myself. It's like, you take me as I am. You don't have to love me," the singer said.

For Lizzo, self-love wasn't a choice, it "was literal survival," she explained. "I'm going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time."

Lizzo Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Her ultimate goal is to foster a world where bodies of all shapes and sizes are accepted and body positive statements don't need to be big moments anymore.