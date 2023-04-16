Lizzo Celebrates Her Looks in Candid Video: 'I Am the Beauty Standard — Catch Up!'

The Grammy winner wrote about her "perfect face & rockin body" in an Instagram post on Saturday

By
Published on April 16, 2023 01:29 PM
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lizzo is celebrating herself!

The Grammy winner, 34, showed herself some love in a candid video shared on Instagram Saturday.

"I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am f------ gorgeous," Lizzo says in the clip. "I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!"

In the video, the "Truth Hurts" crooner wears a gray robe as she places her camera away from her to show off her look in its entirety.

"I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you," Lizzo wrote in the post's caption. "I can't help that I'm God's favorite 🥺."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lizzo has long been an advocate for self-acceptance and has been known to clap back at the beauty standards that are placed on women and artists.

Back in January, she shared a lengthy Instagram clip in which she spoke candidly, writing in the caption: "If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏."

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit, Lizzo shared that the "discourse around bodies is officially tired."

"I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.' "

"Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art," Lizzo added. "And this body is art."

As she moved her hands over her body in the clip, proudly showing off her figure, she shared: "And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f------ wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there, please?"

Lizzo attends The BRIT Awards 2023
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Other big names in music have recently done the same, including Ariana Grande, who shared a TikTok last week to shed light on her mental health, addressing recent comments about her body in a rare, three-minute confessional.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande, 29, said. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnFmIKFjE9h/ lizzobeeating Verified If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏 2h
Lizzo Pauses Beach Vacation to Clap Back at How People Speak About Bodies: 'This Body Is Art'
Lizzo
Lizzo Cosplays as a Blue Na'vi on TikTok, Says 'Tell James Cameron I'm Ready' to Star in 'Avatar 3'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande Says 'Healthy Can Look Different' While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Be Gentle'
Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande
Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande After She Addresses Body-Shaming Comments: 'This Is So Important'
Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Lizzo
Nickelback Thanks Lizzo for Defending Their Music Against Critics and Suggests Duet Performance
CT Tamburello The Challenge 35 Unit
'The Challenge' 's Chris 'CT' Tamburello Goes Off About Bitter Divorce: 'I'm Tired of Gettin' Dragged'
Lizzo Hilariously Adapts to 'No Nail Life' Without Extensions: 'Who Is This Girl?'
Lizzo Hilariously Adapts to 'No-Nail Life' Without Extensions: 'Who Is This Girl?'
Rebel Wilson poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Senior Year,"
Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Didn't Allow Her to Lose Weight: 'I Wanted to Get Healthier'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Gaining Weight Due to Lupus Medication: 'Not a Model, Never Will Be'
Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala; Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body One Year After Welcoming Twins In Honest Instagram
Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body 1 Year After Welcoming Twins
https://www.tiktok.com/@mikaylanogueira/video/7191908100092349739?is_from_webapp=1&web_id=7192245469927163438. Mikayla Nogueira/Tik Tok; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Mikayla Nogueira attends L'Oreal Paris INFALL-A-THON pop-up event at The Grove featuring live performances and Infallible Fresh Wear product experiences at The Grove on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris)
TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Postponed Wedding Dress Shopping Due to Struggle with Body Dysmorphia 
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Finding Texts' and Being Called 'Fat and Lazy': 'I Am Healing'
Lizzo debuts wolf cut on tiktok;
Lizzo Debuts 'Wolf Cut' Hairstyle in Viral New TikTok: 'Obsessed'
Lizzo shares "sex symbol" selfies on Instagram
Lizzo Exudes Bombshell Energy in New Empowering Swimsuit Selfies: 'Sex Symbol'
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Call Her 'Ugly' with No Makeup: 'It's Insane to Say'
Lizzo attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020
Lizzo Strips Down for a Pair of Nude Posts All About Self-Love: 'Love All of Me'