Lizzo Celebrates Her Looks in Candid Video: 'I Am the Beauty Standard — Catch Up!'

Lizzo is celebrating herself!

The Grammy winner, 34, showed herself some love in a candid video shared on Instagram Saturday.

"I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am f------ gorgeous," Lizzo says in the clip. "I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!"

In the video, the "Truth Hurts" crooner wears a gray robe as she places her camera away from her to show off her look in its entirety.

"I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you," Lizzo wrote in the post's caption. "I can't help that I'm God's favorite 🥺."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lizzo has long been an advocate for self-acceptance and has been known to clap back at the beauty standards that are placed on women and artists.

Back in January, she shared a lengthy Instagram clip in which she spoke candidly, writing in the caption: "If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏."

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit, Lizzo shared that the "discourse around bodies is officially tired."

"I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.' "

"Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art," Lizzo added. "And this body is art."

As she moved her hands over her body in the clip, proudly showing off her figure, she shared: "And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f------ wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there, please?"

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Other big names in music have recently done the same, including Ariana Grande, who shared a TikTok last week to shed light on her mental health, addressing recent comments about her body in a rare, three-minute confessional.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande, 29, said. "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."