Lizzo Celebrates 34th Birthday in Feather-Adorned Dress, Holds Hands with Boyfriend

The singer first confirmed her relationship last week in an interview with Andy Cohen

Lizzo is sparkling into her 34th year!

On Tuesday, ahead of her birthday on April 27, Lizzo stepped out for a celebration at Craig's in West Hollywood, walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer looked ready to party as she sported a black slip dress that was adorned with jeweled flowers and purple feathers. Lizzo accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses that displayed the words "That Bitch" across the lenses. As for footwear, Lizzo opted for glossy pointed toe heels that were finalized with sparkling bows.

Her beau, whose identity she's chosen to keep private, was wearing an all-black look complete with a long coat and dark shades.

Lizzo confirmed her relationship just last week while appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM series Radio Andy.

"You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen, 53, said in reference to the shot captured on Valentine's Day, which shows Lizzo all glammed up in red, exiting the popular restaurant with a date.

Lizzo arrives at Craigs Restaurant to celebrate her 35th Birthday Credit: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.com

"Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo said: "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

The Bravo star then asked if Lizzo finds dating difficult due to her celebrity status, and she shared that having the "right person" makes things easier.

Prior to Valentine's Day, Lizzo and her man were seen at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021.

Lizzo celebrates her 34th birthday at Craig's with her boyfriend and friends Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Lizzo is coming off of a busy weekend where she surprised fans by appearing as Harry Styles' special guest during his set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday.

Lizzo joined Styles onstage to perform Gloria Gaynor's beloved classic "I Will Survive," before she and Styles also took part in another duet of One Direction's 2011 megahit, "What Makes You Beautiful."