Lizzo is throwing shade at TikTok the best way she knows how — by posting a clever video to, well, TikTok.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old pop star seemingly called out the social media platform for removing her viral swimsuit clips during a TikTok in which she lip syncs to a sound that repeats the words “I know” while getting her hair braided. Lizzo didn’t actually speak in the clip — captioned with a single emoji face — but she aired her grievances in the video text overlay.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she wrote.

Seemingly implying that the app is deleting her videos because of her curves, the “Truth Hurts” singer added: “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s fans and followers were quick to leave supportive and body positive messages in the comment section of the post, which received 1.5 million likes by Wednesday afternoon.

“Because you’re glowing queen, and people cannot handle!” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s because your beauty blocked their eyesight,” a second user joked.

And this isn’t the first time Lizzo has used social media to promote her message of body positivity — she often embraces her natural curves in sexy photos and videos with uplifting captions on Instagram.

On Monday, Lizzo (who frequently shares behind-the-scenes videos and clips of herself singing and dancing on TikTok) teamed up with mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson to film a coordinated dance to Trey Taylor and Armon Warren’s cover of Mac Miller’s “Knock Knock” in their bathroom.

“This makes me smile,” Lizzo captioned the TikTok, which she also posted to Instagram on Monday. “Hope u smiling too.”

In the video, both Lizzo and her mom appeared to be enjoying some mother-daughter bonding time, holding coffee cups and smiling brightly as they bobbed their heads back and forth.

Each looked relaxed and makeup-free as well, Lizzo with only a white bath towel wrapped around her chest while her mom wore a white bathrobe.