Lizzo Calls Herself a 'Roll Model' as She Shares Sexy Beachside Bikini Photos

Lizzo is feeling “Good as Hell” these days!

The pop star, 31, shared a series of sexy beachside shots from her vacation in Brazil on Instagram on Friday, showing off her curves in an orange bikini with purple straps as she frolicks in the waves.

“Roll Model,” she captioned the photos.

In the first picture, Lizzo is seen ankle-deep in the water as she strikes a pose. Playing with her hair in the photo, the singer pairs her bright two-piece with purple sunglasses.

In the second image of the slideshow, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker shows off her backside as she poses with her hands above her head.

Lizzo also shared a video of herself rocking what appears to be the same two-piece in a pool.

In the clip, wishing her followers a happy Black History Month before reminding them to vote in the upcoming NAACP Image Awards — in which she is nominated for entertainer of the year as well as awards in five other categories.

“I am nominated, but let me tell you something: the way I look at nominations, I feel like I’m already a winner,” she said in the clip. “I feel blessed, and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be in the conversation.”

Lizzo’s swimsuit shots comes almost a month Jillian Michaels, personal trainer from The Biggest Looser, questioned why fans praised the singer’s body.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Michaels, 45, said when discussing Lizzo‘s reputation for pushing body-positivity and self-acceptance during an appearance on Buzzfeed News’ AM2DM.

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

“‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels continued. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But, there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.'”

Despite softening her tone, Michaels urged listeners to “prioritize our health.”

Fans slammed Michaels for “fat-shamming” Lizzo and the celebrity trainer issued a statement on her Instagram later that day.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” Michaels said in a statement on Instagram.

“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”