Lizzo's Yitty Launches Gender-Affirming Shapewear Collection, Your Skin, on Its One-Year Anniversary

Lizzo has built her career — and shapewear brand Yitty — on a strong platform of inclusivity. In fact, the ethos is central to both her and the brands' public personas. Now, they are taking that mission even further by launching a new collection of gender-affirming intimates and shapewear in celebration of Yitty's one-year anniversary.

The Your Skin collection sees Yitty venture into the space of binding and tucking garments with the launch of their Binding Top and Tucking Thong, that both come in sizes 6X to XS.

The campaign imagery for the collection, which launches later this summer and has been over two years in the making, sees the two new products in action.

The Binding Top, which is used to flatten or reduce the appearance of breasts, allows the wearer to dress and present in a way that reflects their gender identity. The Tucking Thong, which helps tuck external genitals to create a flatter aesthetic, comes in both black and lavender colorways.

The messaging behind the line is one of empowerment and encourages anyone to wear the pieces regardless of gender identity, presentation, or sexual orientation — as products like these aim to allow the wearer complete control over their appearance and to feel the most at home in their bodies.

Lizzo posted about the new collection on her Instagram and gave a heartfelt message as to what inspired the creation of the Your Skin designs.

Saying, "I've watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs. I've heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help."

Continuing to talk about how she built the garments from scratch, "I called my team at yitty and they immediately jumped to action. It took 2 years of extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail. I'm excited to say we have a great product that's promises to grow and expand with Your needs. I've already read positive comments about how we can offer more to the non-binary, trans, gender-fluid community I wanna hear more! Your feedback is not only valuable but a necessity to us. Because we do this for You. Every Damn Body. Xoxo Lizzo"