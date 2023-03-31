Lizzo's Yitty Launches Gender-Affirming Shapewear Collection, Your Skin, on Its One-Year Anniversary

Lizzo and her brand Yitty are continuing their mission ofr inclusivity with the launch of a new Binding Top and Tucking Thong

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 31, 2023 03:23 PM
Lizzo and YITTY Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Revolutionary Shapewear Brand
Photo: Courtesy YITTY

It's a gender-inclusive 'YITTYVERSARY.'

Lizzo has built her career — and shapewear brand Yitty — on a strong platform of inclusivity. In fact, the ethos is central to both her and the brands' public personas. Now, they are taking that mission even further by launching a new collection of gender-affirming intimates and shapewear in celebration of Yitty's one-year anniversary.

The Your Skin collection sees Yitty venture into the space of binding and tucking garments with the launch of their Binding Top and Tucking Thong, that both come in sizes 6X to XS.

The campaign imagery for the collection, which launches later this summer and has been over two years in the making, sees the two new products in action.

Lizzo and YITTY Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Revolutionary Shapewear Brand
Courtesy YITTY

The Binding Top, which is used to flatten or reduce the appearance of breasts, allows the wearer to dress and present in a way that reflects their gender identity. The Tucking Thong, which helps tuck external genitals to create a flatter aesthetic, comes in both black and lavender colorways.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The messaging behind the line is one of empowerment and encourages anyone to wear the pieces regardless of gender identity, presentation, or sexual orientation — as products like these aim to allow the wearer complete control over their appearance and to feel the most at home in their bodies.

Lizzo posted about the new collection on her Instagram and gave a heartfelt message as to what inspired the creation of the Your Skin designs.

Lizzo and YITTY Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Revolutionary Shapewear Brand
Courtesy YITTY

Saying, "I've watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs. I've heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help."

Continuing to talk about how she built the garments from scratch, "I called my team at yitty and they immediately jumped to action. It took 2 years of extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail. I'm excited to say we have a great product that's promises to grow and expand with Your needs. I've already read positive comments about how we can offer more to the non-binary, trans, gender-fluid community I wanna hear more! Your feedback is not only valuable but a necessity to us. Because we do this for You. Every Damn Body. Xoxo Lizzo"

Related Articles
H&M Partners with Tess Holliday to Expand Size-Inclusive Offerings
H&M Partners with Tess Holliday to Expand Size-Inclusive Offerings: This Can 'Literally Transform Lives'
Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre on a blue background next to a headshot of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Beauty Line Is So Good, She Uses These Products "Every Single Day"
lizzo
Lizzo Announces All-Inclusive Shapewear Line Yitty 'Allowing Women to Feel Unapologetically Good'
Lizzo
Lizzo Bares Almost All as She Boards a Private Jet in Shapewear from Her New Yitty Line
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union and Her Haircare Brand Announce $75,000 Mentorship Grant for Black Women-Owned Businesses 
Giambattista Valli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Ciara Partners with Degree to Talk Sweat — and Self Confidence: 'I'm Fully Embracing Myself'
Splendid x Rachelove Collection
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Storm Reid Pacsun swim collection
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
best clothing subscription boxes for women
From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now
Paula Abdul Smash + Tess collection
Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'
Black-Owned Beauty products
25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Leading the Way in Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare
These Are the 29 Best Lingerie Pieces for Valentine’s Day 2023 tout
These Are the 29 Best Lingerie Pieces for Valentine's Day 2023
John Legend skincare line Loved01
John Legend Launches Personal Care Brand Loved01 — and Everything Is $15 and Under!
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 40 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — for $50 and Under
The Gap x The Brooklyn Circus
Indya Moore and Her Mom Open Up About New Gap Campaign, Intersectionality and Growing Together