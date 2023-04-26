Lizzo Brings Her Bikini Game to the Roof in Her Latest High-Energy Dance TikTok

The singer got down to P. Diddy’s song “Shake Ya Tailfeather” just hours before she performed a show at the St. Louis Enterprise Center

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 26, 2023 03:24 PM
Lizzo Dances in Blue Tie-Dye Bikini in Front of St. Louis Arches Ahead of Concert
Photo: Lizzo TikTok

Lizzo is always happy to show off her stellar dance moves.

The "Good as Hell" singer shared a TikTok video on Tuesday busting a move to P. Diddy's hit song featuring Nelly and Murphy Lee, "Shake Ya Tailfeather." In the video, Lizzo rocks a blue tie-dye string bikini, a pink swim cap and oversize black shades.

The 34-year-old singer is dancing on a pool deck with the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch standing tall in the background. Lizzo performed at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis just hours later.

"Here before viral," Lizzo wrote alongside the sizzling video.

The Grammy-winning artist performed last week in Knoxville, Tennessee, and made a statement in response to the state's recent restrictive legislation surrounding drag performers.

During her performance at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena, she invited a group of drag artists to join her on stage for a triumphant dance.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee, Don't go to Tennessee,' " Lizzo said to the crowd, who instantly booed in response.

She waved that aside, saying, "No, no. Their reason was valid. But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty

As the crowd erupted into cheers, she added, "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"

"What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us."

Lizzo then brought onstage her line of drag performers, including several who have competed on RuPaul's Drag Race, per Deadline.

In addition to posting her speech on Twitter, she also shared a video of the energetic dance the group performed.

"THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE," she tweeted, adding a rainbow of colorful heart emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright

The anti-drag bill, informally known as the "Tennessee Drag Ban," was signed into law at the beginning of March by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. It aims to restrict "adult cabaret performances" on public property so as to shield them from the view of children, threatening violators with a misdemeanor and repeat offenders with a felony.

The bill, which the Tennessee House passed last week, defines an adult cabaret performance as a performance "that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers."

Tennessee is the first state to enact such legislation, per CNN, although nearly a dozen such bills are presently working their way through GOP-led state legislatures.

The bill was blocked temporarily by a federal judge in the state, earlier in the month.

