Lizzo Goes Barbarella Chic in Blue Sequined Bodysuit for 'About Damn Time' Music Video

Lizzo said she "made the song of the summer with 'About Damn Time,'" which features the Grammy Award winner rocking a blue sequined bodysuit in the music video

Lizzo served the "song of the summer" with the appropriate amount of sparkle.

The Grammy Award winner, 33, dazzles in a blue sequined bodysuit styled by Jason Rembert for the music video of her latest single "About Damn Time," which dropped Thursday ahead of the July 15 release of her fourth studio album Special.

She starts out the video in a set of grey sweats as she sits in the back of the room for her "Stressed & Sexy" support group. When she's called on to share, Lizzo makes a beeline for the door before busting out into song.

Lizzo's athleisure look soon transforms into the skintight Barbarella chic ensemble, featuring some strategic cutouts over her cleavage and her hips. The fit is completed with a pair of white gogo-style boots and a sickening beehive hairdo.

The Cuz I Love You artist turns the entire building into a disco, transforming the hallway into a colorful dance floor, having a dance-off with a janitor, and performing a flute solo in a pool during a synchronized swimming routine.

She previously opened up about the new single during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, explaining that the song "can lead into so many conversations."

"It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic," Lizzo said. "It's about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

Lizzo said that she "made the song of the summer with 'About Damn Time,'" adding: "I'm in my bag, and my bag is music. I'm good at music. It's what I do."

The songstress' latest music comes after she dropped her new all-inclusive shapewear line, Yitty, this week. Ranging from sizes XS to 6X, the line boasts "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear," according to a press release.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," Lizzo said.