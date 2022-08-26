Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Lizzo took pop radio by storm with her multi-platinum hit "Truth Hurts" in 2019, two years after its initial release. While the Grammy-winning singer has since grown into a household name in music — often sitting at the top of the charts — she has also developed a reputation as a style icon.

With celebratory anthems like "Good As Hell" and "Juice," the singer's message of self-love and body positivity is evident in her fun and confident style. From a chocolate bar-inspired gown on the red carpet to hot pink catsuits onstage, Lizzo isn't afraid to take fashion risks. That includes starting her own budget-friendly fashion brand, Yitty, in 2022 as a way to celebrate people of all sizes with functional and fashionable designs.

A champion of bold moves, Lizzo is likely to continue to step out of the box with her style, whether she's attending a high-profile awards show or leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Keep reading for a look at some of Lizzo's best fashion moments so far.

Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty

One month before the release of her single "Truth Hurts," Lizzo hit the 2017 VMAs red carpet in a repurposed wedding gown with the song's title written in colorful letters on the skirt. She completed the bridal-inspired look with a garter, bedazzled white sneakers and a vine circlet.

Lizzo on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The singer made her late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a disco-themed jumpsuit to perform her song "Juice." The sheer black number was covered in rhinestones (as were her hands) for a show-stopping performance look.

Lizzo at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Before she stepped onstage to perform at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019, Lizzo walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe neon outfit. The custom Christopher John Rogers shirtdress had statement bell sleeves and a bow belt. The singer paired the lime-green dress with equally vibrant accessories: yellow strappy sandals, matching eyeshadow and a bedazzled hairstyle.

Lizzo at the Met Gala in 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Following the Met Gala's 2019 theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Lizzo wore a light pink polka dot wrap dress with a thigh-high slit and a dark pink rose on the waist. She accessorized the Marc Jacobs look with a two-tone pink feather coat and a hot pink wig.

The following day, Lizzo was spotted at the airport rocking the same pink coat in the security line.

Lizzo at a Met Gala afterparty in 2019

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty

From light pink to baby blue, Lizzo looked like a real-life princess at a Met Gala afterparty in a bustier bodysuit and puff sleeve cape. Rather than pair the look with matching heels, she accessorized with white lace-up boots.

Lizzo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2019

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

On a color streak, Lizzo attended the MTV Movie and TV awards in another eye-catching Christopher John Rodgers dress in bright lime green. This curve-hugging ensemble incorporated bolder details like a feather-trimmed neckline, ruching and string ties. The star finished the striking look with green eyeshadow and an intricate updo.

Lizzo at the BET Awards in 2019

Paras Griffin/Getty

As music's latest rising star, Lizzo brought her fashion A-game to the 2019 BET Awards, wearing a custom House of Holland ensemble. The statement look featured a dramatic puff sleeve mini dress, ankle boots and a hat — all in a unique wood-grain pattern that set her apart from other stars on the carpet.

Lizzo on The Voice of Italy in 2019

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Lizzo took to the Voice stage to perform "Truth Hurts" in a brightly colored two-piece ensemble. The singer wore a hot pink blazer and trousers with a rhinestone black-and-white bustier corset. She topped off the glamorous look with gold statement jewelry and kept her footwear on the simpler side with white lace-up boots.

Lizzo at Glastonbury Festival in 2019

Jim Dyson/Getty

Lizzo dazzled on the Glastonbury stage in 2019, making her festival debut in an iridescent purple leotard. Sticking with a purple theme, the star complemented her leotard with a lilac tulle coat and her signature performance footwear: lace-up boots. A sleek high ponytail and purple makeup elevated this daring performance outfit.

Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

Lizzo began to take her style in a glamorous new direction with this all-red Moschino ensemble at the VMAs in 2019. The mermaid-style gown had a sweetheart neckline and the word "siren" embroidered in silver sequins. The singer completed the elegant look with a feather boa, diamond necklace and crystal Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Lizzo at the AMAs in 2019

Rich Fury/Getty

Debuting her love for micro bags, Lizzo made a fashionable entrance at the 2019 AMAs in a coral ruffled mini dress and strappy white Stuart Weitzman sandals. Her '60s-style ponytail, white drop earrings and, of course, a tiny white bag gave the Valentino look a playful flair.

Lizzo performing at the AMAs in 2019

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty

Trading ruffles for tulle, Lizzo debuted her song "Jerome" on the AMAs stage in a custom Dominique Galbraith dress. A departure from her favored curve-hugging silhouettes, the fuchsia tulle dress flowed from an off-the-shoulder neckline into a thigh-high slit. She chose to go barefoot for her performance and accessorized with Natalie Mills jewelry.

Lizzo on Saturday Night Live in 2019

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Lizzo kicked off her SNL debut wearing a custom Gucci corset and button-down trench coat. The floor-length tailored ensemble included a few impactful details, like a jeweled bee on the corset and the brand's signature red and green stripes on the skirt. The star also wore lace-up boots and a mix of gold jewelry by Tiffany & Co., de GRISOGONO and David Webb.

Lizzo at a Spotify party in 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The singer kept it flirty and fun with this all-black ensemble at Spotify's Best New Artist party in 2020. The long-sleeve mini dress was made of metallic fabric and trimmed with black feathers. The star accessorized the look with black strappy sandals, a bold red lip and a personalized clutch with "Lizzo" written in silver lettering.

Lizzo at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020

Amy Sussman/Getty

Usually a lover of color and patterns, Lizzo kept it classic and elegant for the 2020 Grammys in a white strapless gown by Versace. The white fur boa, diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and crystal strappy sandals made the look even more sophisticated.

Lizzo in the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards press room in 2020

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lizzo made a fashion statement at the 2020 Grammys, wearing not one but three looks. For her last outfit change of the night, the singer chose a sheer gown by Versace. The sparkly number, with its cascading silver threads and a low-cut neckline, was a fitting choice for accepting three trophies – including Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo at BBC Radio in 2020

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Even when she's not walking a red carpet, Lizzo knows how to deliver a statement look. The singer arrived at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in a two-piece latex ensemble and grey coat. The most eye-catching detail was the sunglasses she paired with the outfit, which read "That Bitch" across the lenses — a nod to lyrics from her hit single.

Lizzo at the BRIT Awards in 2020

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lizzo isn't afraid to have fun with her style, and this chocolate-bar dress by Moschino she wore for the 2020 BRIT awards proves that. She fully committed to the playful ensemble, sporting chocolate-brown diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz and a matching crystal-embellished chocolate bar clutch by Judith Leiber.

Lizzo in the BRIT Awards winners room in 2020

Mike Marsland/WireImage

She switched from brown to blue with this strapless gown embellished with sequins in her second look of the night by Peter Dundas. The star's party dress featured an oversized belt, thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the look with silver-and-blue stilettos and sapphire necklaces.

Lizzo at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in 2020

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

The bold patterns kept on coming with Lizzo's appearance at the NAACP awards in 2020. The patchwork-style dress by Mary Katrantzou combined geometric shapes with chainmail fabric. She paired the one-of-a-kind look with a gold bar clutch by Lynn Bann and black sandals by Smash Shoes.

Lizzo at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot in 2021

ROBYN BECK/AFP

While honoring Missy Elliot, Lizzo channeled a grungier style when she donned an Alexander McQueen pink floral dress with a black leather vest on top. The star's accessories, which included black lace-up boots, complemented her pink makeup look and curly hairstyle.

Lizzo at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Stepping out for the 2021 Grammys, Lizzo wore an iridescent pink '90s-inspired gown. Her second Balmain outfit of the evening, this ruched dress featured a one-shoulder strap, ruffles and a thigh-high slit. The singer added even more sparkle to her look with three oversized pink hair clips and silver heels.

Lizzo at Global Citizen Live in 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo stunned in a hot pink ensemble for her appearance at Global Citizen Live, performing in a custom LA Roxx latex catsuit with laces running up both legs. Keeping with the pink theme, the singer added even more vibrant details to the look by wearing a ruffled pink bolero, pink nails and bright pink lipstick.

Lizzo at the Amex Brunch in 2021

Arturo Holmes/Getty

The "Rumors" singer loves a good catsuit moment, and she made a statement at the Amex Brunch in 2021 with this Richard Quinn number. The look consisted of a full-body floral one-piece in a purple hue, which she paired with purple Gianvito Rossi sandals and a small silver bag.

Lizzo at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in 2022

Chris Saucedo/Getty

Ahead of her keynote address at the South by Southwest festival in 2022, Lizzo walked the carpet in a color wheel-inspired ensemble. The playful look by D. Haleter featured a mini dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a bubble skirt, as well as matching boots and Kendra Scott jewelry.

Lizzo on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2022

Terence Patrick/CBS

Lizzo wore another dress by D. Haleter for her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden to preview her single "About Damn Time." This periwinkle latex number included a one-shoulder puff sleeve and ruched sides. She kept the rest of the look simple, accessorizing with white ankle boots.

Lizzo at the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls watch party in 2022

JC Olivera/Getty

The singer embraced a tie-dye look with this purple-and-orange cut-out dress at a watch party for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrls. She balanced the bright hues with clear heels and gold hoop earrings.

Lizzo on Saturday Night Live in 2022

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Lizzo made her second appearance on SNL in 2022, pulling double duty as both the host and musical guest. While performing "Special," the star dazzled in a hot pink mini dress and rhinestone corset. For an added sense of glamour, she accessorized the neon look with a puff-sleeve cape and metallic bow heels.

Lizzo at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in 2022

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Later that evening, the star was spotted out in New York City celebrating her big night at the show's afterparty. She donned a sparkling mesh gown for the occasion, pairing the rhinestone-embellished look with silver pumps.

Lizzo at Coachella in 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo surprised the crowd at Coachella during Harry Styles' set to perform One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." For their joint performance, the singer mirrored Styles' look in a metallic red-and-pink ensemble by Stinson Haus and a large feathered coat by Gucci.

Lizzo at the Met Gala in 2022

Taylor Hill/Getty

Lizzo shined at the Met Gala in a custom look by Thom Browne. Following the Gala's theme of In America: An Anthology of Fashion — with a dress code of gilded glamour — the singer hit the mark in a black corset gown and hand-embroidered black-and-gold coat. Her gold choker necklace by Lorraine West and gold flute (which she played on the carpet) completed the over-the-top look.

"It took 22,000 hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art," the singer said during a Vogue livestream from the carpet.

Lizzo at a screening for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in 2022

Anna Webber/Getty

Long before there was "Barbiecore," Lizzo was setting the trend of an all-pink ensemble and she rocked the style once again with this Valentino look at a "For Your Consideration" event for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She wore a mini dress with spaghetti straps along with elbow-length gloves, leggings and platform heels — all in a hot pink shade.

Lizzo performing in New York City in 2022

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lizzo took to the stage at her "Lizzoverse" album playback performance event in New York City in a sparkly jumpsuit. The bubblegum pink number featured long sleeves, pink feather sleeve cuffs and a lot of sequins, which made the look even more glamorous.

Lizzo at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in 2022

Randy Shropshire/Getty

After accepting the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in 2022, Lizzo posed backstage in a royal blue corset mini dress. She paired the trendy velvet dress with silver pumps and a diamond necklace, keeping the look simple and elegant.

Lizzo at the BET Awards in 2022

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Lizzo went for all-out Hollywood glamour with her custom navy blue Gucci gown at the 2022 BET Awards. The floor-length sequin dress was trimmed in black feathers and included a dramatic thigh-high slit. It's easy to see why this glittering look landed her on the best-dressed list.

Lizzo onstage at the BET Awards in 2022

Leon Bennett/Getty

After walking the red carpet, Lizzo commanded the BET stage in a gold two-piece ensemble for her opening performance of "About Damn Time." With bell-bottom trousers and a long-sleeve crop top — both covered in reflective gold mosaics — this look was clearly inspired by the disco era of the '70s.

Lizzo at the SiriusXM Studios in 2022

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A vision in coral, the star donned a cut-out dress from her own brand, Yitty, during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City. She accessorized the vibrant ensemble with pink sunglasses, a diamond "Yitty" necklace and white high-top sneakers for a casually cute look.

Lizzo at her iHeartRadio album release party in 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty

Instead of the signature pink she often wears for performances, the star wore a whimsical lavender ensemble at the iHeartRadio album release party for her fourth record, Special. Lizzo kept it fun with this pastel number, pairing latex shorts with a sequin top that included dramatic feather sleeves and multicolor lace-up boots.

Lizzo on the TODAY show in 2022

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Celebrating the release of her album Special, Lizzo wore an electric blue corset with chains, a bustier top and wide-leg trousers adorned with silver studs for her performance on the TODAY show. The singer took the look one step further by accessorizing the vibrant ensemble with rhinestone-embellished boots and electric blue eyeliner.