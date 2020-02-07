Lizzo Just Wore the $36 Hoop Earrings That Jessica Alba Loves

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

When Lizzo isn’t busy winning at the Grammys, performing with surprise guests like Harry Styles, or leading “twerk trains” on private jets, she’s serving up some serious style inspo on social media. The “Good as Hell” singer recently showed off her hair and makeup on Instagram, and fans were quick to take note of her ultra-cool geometric hoop earrings.

After a closer look, we realized that Lizzo’s earrings are the $36 Vanessa Hoop Earrings from BaubleBar — the exact same pair that Jessica Alba’s worn. Being the fashionable stars that they are, it comes as no surprise that Lizzo and Alba would have the same taste in accessories.

Image zoom Lizzo/Instagram

Aside from the fabulous hoops, Lizzo was also sporting a custom necklace from BaubleBar. For just $138, shoppers can customize the BaubleBar Nameplate Necklace in a variety of fonts, metals, not to mention names and phrases. (Hint hint: February 14 is just around the corner!)

If you’re in the market for some Lizzo-approved jewelry — and let’s be honest, who isn’t? — or looking for a last-minute V-Day gift, then scroll down to shop the singer-songwriter’s stylish accessories now.

Image zoom Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Vanessa Hoop Earrings, $36; baublebar.com

Image zoom BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Nameplate Pendant Necklace, $138; baublebar.com