Lizzo Wore a Necklace on TikTok from This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand — and It's Less Than $20 Right Now
Leave it to Lizzo's TikTok to make us want to shop (again!). First, it was the viral butt-sculpting leggings that everyone on the app seems to be wearing, and now, it's a unique piece of jewelry that pays homage to, well, herself.
In some of the Grammy award winner's most recent videos, you may have noticed her wearing the same sparkly "L" necklace. Our hearts nearly skipped a beat when we realized that her necklace is from BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand that countless celebrities love — and it's majorly discounted right now!
During the Now and Ten event, the brand brought back some of its most sought-after styles and is offering them for as little as $10. Lizzo's necklace normally costs $48, but during the sale, it's only $18. It features a large initial charm covered in baguette-shaped crystals on a long box chain that falls just above the breastbone.
Though we're used to seeing stars wearing dainty custom jewelry, we love this unique take on a monogram necklace. It works as a singular statement piece, like how Lizzo wears it, but it could also be layered with shorter necklaces.
Buy It! BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
This isn't the only bauble she owns from the brand. The singer wore the Hera Link necklace for an interview on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Last year, she also shared an Instagram Story wearing a custom nameplate necklace and a pair of discontinued boxy hoop earrings that Jessica Alba also owns.
You'll have to hurry if you want to get Lizzo's exact baguette initial necklace, because letters are selling out quickly. If yours is no longer available, BaubleBar offers a few very similar options that are all on sale for $18, like this large freshwater pearl initial on a paperclip chain. There's also a small pavé initial strung onto a sleek herringbone chain for the same price.
This Baublebar sale ends on Sunday, July 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, which means there are only 48 hours left to shop. Scroll down to get Lizzo's necklace and some similar styles before it's too late!
Buy It! BaubleBar Gina Necklace, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Blair Necklace, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Angela Necklace, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
