Lizzo Bares Almost All as She Boards a Private Jet in Shapewear from Her New Yitty Line

Lizzo is strutting into spring in characteristically bold fashion!

The "Rumors" singer, 33, uploaded a show-stopping clip to her Instagram on Sunday, wearing a revealing two-piece in black from her Yitty shapewear line.

The garments featured a classic bra top and high-waisted leggings with both hip and derrière cut-outs.

The waistband of the cropped leggings featured the Yitty logo, as did the underwire strap of the bra.

Lizzo got out of the back of a luxury black SUV in the clip, strutting in black pumps to the staircase of a private jet.

She whipped her hair back and looked back at the camera for dramatic effect at one point.

The song sounded like a new track from the Grammy winner, who made reference to new music dropping on April 14 in the caption.

She referred to it as the "song of the summer" in the message as well, writing, "its [sic] about damn time," which is reportedly a tease of the track's title.

It's been a busy period for Lizzo, as in addition to new music coming out, she recently launched her new Amazon Prime reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, as well as her Yitty shapewear, which comes out on Tuesday.

Announced at the end of last month, Yitty is billed as "a revolutionary shapewear brand" that exudes "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear," according to a press release for the brand.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," said the three-time Grammy winner in a statement.