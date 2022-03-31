Lizzo Announces All-Inclusive Shapewear Line Yitty 'Allowing Women to Feel Unapologetically Good'

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear," said Lizzo, whose new shapewear line is available next month

Lizzo is ready to make women feel good as hell with her new shapewear line, Yitty.

Described as "a revolutionary shapewear brand," Yitty exudes "self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear," according to a press release for the brand, which launches April 12.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," said the three-time Grammy winner in a statement.

Yitty — also Lizzo's childhood nickname — marks the "Truth Hurts" singer's first business. The brand boasts a variety of sizes from XS to 6X.

"Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we're thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone's size is just their size. It's not high, it's not low. It's not big, it's not small. It's just your size," Lizzo said.

The launch will feature three collections including the "lightweight seamless" Nearly Naked, a "smoothing mesh style" in Mesh Me, and a variety of "everyday lifestyle pieces" with Major Label.

Lizzo's musical prowess serves as inspiration for the names of colors like Tempo Lavender and Moody Bitch Taupe.

"These color names alone should make you feel like that bitch when you're putting the product on," she added.

Lizzo shared that criticism she's faced over her own body led to her wearing shapewear at a young age.

"I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn't good enough. And, in order to be considered 'acceptable' I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I've been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade," she said.

Kristen Dykstra, the president of Yitty, called the star "the quintessential business partner," adding, "She is famous for her music, but beloved for her commitment to driving important social change. Creating this brand has been a long-term dream of hers; to revolutionize shapewear and build a brand and community that makes a difference in people's lives. Lizzo has an incredible vision for this brand, and her commitment and passion for what we are creating together has inspired everyone around us. We are thrilled to partner with her on bringing her vision to life."