Lizzo Just Wore Those Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings (Again!) While Doing a TikTok Dance Challenge

If the leggings look familiar, that's because they look just like the viral butt-lifting leggings from Amazon. This wouldn't be the first time Lizzo has worn them, either; we know she owns them in black from another TikTok she posted earlier this year. The Seasum leggings have become internet famous since blowing up on the platform - they were popular on Amazon even before the trend, and they now boast over 40,000 five-star ratings.