Lizzo Just Wore Those Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings (Again!) While Doing a TikTok Dance Challenge
Leave it to Lizzo to tackle two viral TikTok trends in one video.
The singer recently posted a TikTok video of herself and fitness trainer Shaun T. doing their own take on the "Unwritten" dance challenge. The popular dance, which features a remix of Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit, has been circulating the platform since March. But perhaps even more eye-catching than the duo's smooth moves are the super bright neon leggings Lizzo is wearing.
If the leggings look familiar, that's because they look just like the viral butt-lifting leggings from Amazon. This wouldn't be the first time Lizzo has worn them, either; we know she owns them in black from another TikTok she posted earlier this year. The Seasum leggings have become internet famous since blowing up on the platform - they were popular on Amazon even before the trend, and they now boast over 40,000 five-star ratings.
Buy It! Seasum High Waist Butt Lift Leggings, Neon Yellow, $23.99; amazon.com
The draw is all thanks to their honeycomb design, ribbed texture, and ruched backside, all of which work together to enhance the look of your behind. If you're not into neon, the leggings come in 93 color variations (yes, seriously) in either full length or cropped styles. Select options have side pockets, too. Shoppers say they'll have you looking "snatched," and rave that they're so comfy, they don't want to take them off.
There are also a handful of other highly rated butt-lifting leggings on the site that look like the pair Lizzo is wearing, like this option from Varuwy, which also comes in neon coral and neon orange. They're also a little cheaper - you can snag a pair for just $14.
Buy It! Varuwy High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings, Neon Lemon, $13.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Varuwy High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings, Neon Coral, $13.99; amazon.com
No matter what pair of Lizzo-approved butt-lifting leggings you go for, we know one thing: You're bound to see neon derrières everywhere soon. Shop more sculpting leggings on Amazon here.
