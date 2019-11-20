It's Time to Talk about Lizzie McGuire's 2019 Wardrobe: See Hilary Duff's Latest Photo from Set

Lizzie McGuire, but make her 2019!

Since Disney announced the reboot of 2001’s Lizzie McGuire on its streaming service, Disney +, Hilary Duff has been sharing amazing behind-the-scenes snaps of the upcoming show, including a picture revealing the reprise of Adam Lamberg as Lizzie’s best friend, David “Gordo” Gordan.

The reboot follows 30-year-old Lizzie, who is working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator and navigating life in New York City.

But, what’s even more exciting than a Lizzie-Gordo-reunion is Duff’s impeccable ensembles.

In Duff’s latest Instagram sneak peek of the reboot posted on Wedneday, the 32-year-old actress revealed a look at millennial-Lizzie’s fashion taste.

Standing next to Lamberg with her arms crossed in a casual stance, Duff channels Lizzie in a very 2019 Lizzie outfit: a Marques ‘ Almeida long-sleeve neon tie-dye sheer top worn with a pair of high-waisted ripped 501 Levi’s jeans. She styled the look with a thin silver chain belt (a popular accessorize from the 2001 show) and matching denim ankle boots.

While Lizzie’s wardrobe is definitely on-par with the 2019 trends (tie-dye and high-waisted denim, included), Duff kept her jewelry true to the original character.

In an Instagram story, Duff showed off her stacked necklaces, which a chain with an “L” initial and a unicorn pendant with butterflies on it. She kept her jewelry all silver to match her chain belt, circa 2000.

Even Duff’s Instagram caption is Lizzie McGuire-inspired. “I feel so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut……hey now, hey now✨,” she wrote.

Duff’s latest look truly captures the essence of millennial Lizzie, along with the other outfits she’s debuted on her Instagram.

On October 29, the 32-year-old actress posted a picture of her first day of filming for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, wearing a stylish long yellow wool coat, cute yellow plaid skirt and vest set, black patent ankle boots and a smile ear-to-ear. “Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏✌🏻☺️🎥 #lizziemcguire,” she wrote alongside her photo.

Aside from her trendy Lizzie McGuire outfit, fans freaked out over the announcement of Gordo’s return in her Instagram post Wednesday morning.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” says Duff, star and executive producer of the reboot, in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”