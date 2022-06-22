Liza Minnelli spoke to PEOPLE about her own approach to beauty while launching Judy – A Garland Fragrance, a tribute to her mother Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli's Only Beauty Philosophy Is 'Just Make Sure You Look Good Before You Walk Out the Door!'

Liza Minnelli is an original beauty influencer, whose short haircut in the 1960s made major waves and cemented her status in the pantheon of iconic celebrity cuts.

Now as Minnelli celebrates what would have been mother Judy Garland's 100th birthday with the launch of Judy – A Garland Fragrance (which she helped develop with sister Lorna Luft) the award-winning performer, 76, opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about whether she'd ever change her iconic hairstyle, her relatable beauty philosophy and more.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Entertainer Liza Minnelli attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Minnelli's hair and makeup may be memorable, but the legend says she doesn't "have a particular beauty philosophy" that guides her iconic look.

Her words of wisdom: "Just make sure you look good before you walk out the door!"

Minnelli also says she has no plans to switch up her signature hairstyle, telling PEOPLE, "Are you kidding? Change my hair? Nay!"

Minnelli stays true to her hairdo, as well as to her favorite fragrance, which she says was created by fashion designer Halston. "I wear it all the time. It reminds me of him and our friendship," she says.

Judy-100-Birthday fragrance

A trademark scent is something Minnelli and Garland have in common; Garland often wore Ma Griffe by Carven, Minnelli recalls.

"I just remember that the last thing Mama always did before she walked out the door was to spray herself with fragrance," Minnelli says.

Garland would also have a rose named after her, and that flower would become the central note in the fragrance she, Luft and cosmetic chemist Vincenzo Spinnato (pictured below) released this month in a limited-edition bottle (above).

Lorna Luft and Vince Spinnato Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Daigle: Capturing Heart Photography

"I was most interested in trying to capture overall memories and thoughts of Mama with this fragrance," Minnelli explains.