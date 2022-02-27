Over 2,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Flattering and Seasonally Versatile Top a Perfect Rating

March is notoriously one of the hardest seasons to dress for. One day you're stepping outside in sandals and the next you're digging snow boots out from the back of your closet. Just when you think you've hung up your puffer coat for the season, temperatures might drop out of nowhere and you'll be shivering in your shacket. So, clothing items that are suitable for both chilly and warm weather are key during this tricky transitional time.