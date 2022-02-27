Over 2,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Flattering and Seasonally Versatile Top a Perfect Rating
March is notoriously one of the hardest seasons to dress for. One day you're stepping outside in sandals and the next you're digging snow boots out from the back of your closet. Just when you think you've hung up your puffer coat for the season, temperatures might drop out of nowhere and you'll be shivering in your shacket. So, clothing items that are suitable for both chilly and warm weather are key during this tricky transitional time.
Luckily, shoppers seem to have found the ideal shirt to wear as we move from winter into spring: The Liyohon Tunic Top, which costs just $37 on Amazon. This versatile shirt is made with a soft knit material that will keep you warm under a jacket during chilly days, but will still feel lightweight and breathable on its own once the average temperature rises. Plus, it's longer than your typical top — hence the tunic categorization — which helps keep you extra warm and creates a cute oversized look.
You can choose between 18 colors ranging from neutrals like tan and white, pastels like pink and blue, or jewel tones like burgundy and emerald green. Along with its variety of colors, the assortment of ways to wear the top is extensive, too. Due to its loose fit, you can easily wear this tunic off the shoulder, tuck it into your pants, or tie the front for a trendy knotted look. Style it with jeans or leggings now and biker shorts or denim cutoffs once it's warmer.
More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the top a five-star rating, calling it "so flattering" and raving about how it's "easy to dress up for work or down for casual wear." Plus, pregnant and postpartum women are loving how comfortable the loose-fitting shirt is, too. "I am buying this in at least three more colors!" one customer wrote.
Get your own Liyohon Tunic Top on Amazon and prepare to wear it with a wide variety of bottoms all spring long.
