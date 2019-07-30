Liv Tyler Shares Her ‘Secret’ to Beautiful Skin — and Some of Her Favorite Products Are Surprising

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage

Liv Tyler has been breaking hearts for decades now, with her airy voice adding fuel to her painfully-good-looks fire. So, if the 42-year-old actor wants to share the secret to beautiful skin, you better believe I’m going to take note. And you’re welcome for my dutiful and diligent notetaking because, this time, I will share my homework with the class.

Tyler recently filmed herself doing her 25-step daily skincare and no-makeup makeup routine for Vogue and, while we proletarians may not have the time or money to undertake such an extensive beauty endeavor, the A-lister did dispense some knowledge we can use. About two minutes in, after removing her makeup and cleansing her skin, she says, “Okay, so to me, the secret to beautiful skin is exfoliation and keeping all the dead skin cells, sort of, buffed off your skin.” Then, she holds up an “old favorite,” the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask.

Because of the clay, Tyler explains, “It’s really good to sort of draw out any impurities in your skin, and it also gives it a good glow.” In addition to the bentonite clay prominently featured in this mask’s formula, which draws out skin impurities and diminishes oil build up, tea tree oil and red clover combat conditions associated with acne, like blemishes themselves and irritation. The essential oils and vitamins mixed in offer a soothing contrast, protecting your skin while those pore-cleansing agents get to work.

After washing off her exfoliating mask, which is “very blue,” she says with a laugh, Tyler’s immediate next step is an intense dose of hydration from a celebrity-favorite brand — we’ve seen Drew Barrymore tout the skincare brand recently, too — Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Face Mask.

“It’s very goopy and thick and kind of just feels cool and hydrating and moisturizing,” Tyler explains. The intensely hydrating mask helps re-balance your skin’s moisture after a deep exfoliation, calming and moisturizing skin to smooth perfection.

Surprisingly mixed in with her ultra luxury Dr. Barbara Sturm and Givenchy products, she uses multiple Glossier products, including Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com) and the Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick ($18; glossier.com), a Mac blush ($25; nordstrom.com), and Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara ($19.50; sephora.com).

Tyler shouts out more than 20 products over the course of her daily beauty regimen — which also includes a homemade green juice and scrunchie made of recycled Hermès scarves. Some more of our favorites from her list both on the more affordable side and effective enough to be stand-alone purchases include:

Please excuse me while I go stockpile these beauty products like the apocalypse is imminent, but I’ll leave you with one other salient tip from the model and actor about anti-aging practices. While applying her hyaluronic acid serum, Tyler says, “One trick is, I always put whatever I put on my face on my neck and also on the tops of my hands ‘cause I think your hands are like the very first thing to start to really look a bit old and dry and weird.”