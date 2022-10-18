'Liv and Maddie' Star Shelby Wulfert on Her Wedding Dress and the Sweet Story Behind Her Veil

Wulfert and actor Lucas Adams exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas on Oct. 15

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 18, 2022 10:33 AM
Photo: Natalie Keeton owner of Natalie Nicole Photo

When Shelby Wulfert began shopping for her wedding dress to marry Days of Our Lives' star Lucas Adams, the actress didn't have to look very far.

"It was the first dress I tried on," says Wulfert of her Jenny Yoo crepe satin dress which she purchased from BHLDN at Anthropologie in Los Angeles. The gown, which featured a deep V in the front and scooped back caught Wulfert's eye immediately. "It's so beautiful," she says. "It's like if a calla lily flower came to life and became a vintage Hollywood starlet."

Wulfert and Adams exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas on Oct. 15. The nuptials were officiated by a close friend of the couple, and photographed by Natalie Nicole.

Natalie Keeton owner of Natalie Nicole Photo

To complete her wedding day look, Wulfert wore jewelry that had sentimental meaning and connection to both of their families.

"Lucas's mother is so sweet, she lent me, a pearl drop necklace that's been in her family for over a hundred years," says Wulfert, who paired the necklace with her grandmother's diamond earrings.

"My grandfather gave them to her on their 50th wedding anniversary. It's so wonderful," she shares. "And especially since my grandparents have passed, having those earrings and being able to wear them on my special day is like having them with me in a way."

Natalie Keeton owner of Natalie Nicole Photo

As for her veil, Wulfert used one she already knew she loved. "I'm so lucky. One of my best friends, Allison, that I've been friends with since I was in the fourth grade just got married in July," she says. "She wore it wore it and offered for it to be my something borrowed. It's so special."

Natalie Keeton owner of Natalie Nicole Photo

For her shoes, Wulfert shopped around before choosing the perfect white satin pair embellished with a pearl and rhinestones from Badgley Mischka for David's Bridal. "They are so beautiful," she says. "It's very, very glamorous."

Before making their matrimony official, Adams, 29, and Wulfert, 28, first met in 2016 when they costarred together on Disney Channel's Liv & Maddie and got engaged in 2021.

Natalie Keeton owner of Natalie Nicole Photo

"We were friends first," recalls Wulfert. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "

Now on their mini-moon in Dallas, the pair are basking in the glow of marital bliss.

"This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," she says. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives."

