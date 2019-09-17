12 Little Black Dresses No One Will Guess You Got on Amazon — All Under $30

Image zoom

The LBD is a unique wardrobe essential. Aside from plain white T-shirts, few clothing items serve as many purposes as the little black dress. With the right style and fit, you can wear the same black dress to a range of events, from casual dinner dates and happy hours with friends to wedding receptions and formal family get togethers. When you think about it, do you really have a complete wardrobe without a staple black dress? (You should be shaking your head emphatically back and forth now).

Over the past few years, I’ve needed a flattering black dress for every aspect of a friend’s nuptials process — bachelorette weekends, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, weddings themselves — as well as for work events, nights out on vacation, nights out not on vacation, and casual dinner dates. In the colder months, I even layer some styles of black dresses, like those with longer, form-hugging pencil skirts, with leather jackets or chunky sweaters, serving the new seasons with the exact same dress I’ve worn so many times before in completely different ways.

RELATED: Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, and More Celebs Love This Iconic Dress — and We Found a $30 Lookalike on Amazon

If you’re in need of a little black dress (cue shaking head emphatically yes now), the internet is your place to go. The best part about online shopping is that the days of schlepping to your nearest department store and scouring the aisles for the perfect LBD are gone. Now, you can scan infinite options right at your fingertips with access to diverse styles sold at a lot more affordable prices. If that sounds daunting to you, though, fear not. We’ve scoured the figurative aisles of Amazon’s robust fashion section to weed out not just the most customer-loved little black dresses, but also the best prices for versatile pieces you can wear over and over again to any occasion. The number-one best seller in Women’s Dresses, for example, has nearly 1,300 five-star reviews and costs less than $29.

Dress these up with heels or down for work with boots and a blazer. However you style them, any of these 12 LBDs is sure to come in handy.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $26.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sarin Mathews Off the Shoulder High-Low Cocktail Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Muxxn Retro 1950s Style Pencil Dress, $29.99, amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Homeyee Sleeveless Cocktail A-Line Party Dress, $28.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Zalalus Spaghetti Straps Deep-V Bodycon Dress, $26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! InsNova Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Dress, $28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Rephyllis ¾ Sleeve Pencil Dress, $23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fancyinn Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress, $24.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Acevog Adjustable Strappy Flared Swing Dress, $21.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Thanth Halter Neck Backless Cocktail Dress, $24.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Missufe Sweetheart Flared Mini Dress, $26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Knitted Bodycon Tie Waist Sweater Dress, $16.88; amazon.com