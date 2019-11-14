Little Birdie! These Meghan Markle-Approved Slipper Flats Now Come in Kids’ Sizes

Image zoom

You and your little one can finally have a twinning moment in a pair of Meghan Markle-loved shoes!

Birdies, the brand behind the popular comfy flats that are basically slippers, just launched its best-selling style in kids sizes. Introducing: Little Birdies, a limited-edition collection of mini-me flats known as, The Little Starling. Designed with the same sleek silhouette, memory foam-cushioned soles, and quilted lining as the mother slipper, the two are essentially identical (one is just a lot smaller).

If you recall, the Duchess has been a ride-or-die fan of Birdies for years — she specifically adores The Blackbird style, which was relaunched on the brand’s website last month. Her most recent public appearance in her Birdies was in February during her Morocco tour with Prince Harry. Though Meghan stans The Blackbirds, the brand’s best-selling style is The Starling slipper — which has racked up over 3,400 positive reviews from shoppers who can’t stop raving about how comfortable they are. So we have a feeling your kids are going to love the mini-me version, too.

Sans laces or buckles, the Little Starling slippers are easy to pull on quickly when you’re running out the door, making them the perfect shoes for kids. The Little Starlings are available in sizes 13 to 4 and come in black velvet, cheetah print, and two glitter styles — all of which are also available in adult sizes. A pair of the kids’ slippers retails between $40 to $60, while women’s styles go for $95 to $140.

Scroll down to shop the Little Birdies collection to pull off the ultimate royal-inspired twinning moment!

