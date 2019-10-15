Amazon Shoppers Claim They Get ‘Nonstop Compliments’ When Wearing This Under-$20 Hat

Image zoom Amazon; Fundamentallymystyle Instagram

Ready to top off your favorite fall outfit with something stylish and cozy? Take a cue from celebs like Jenna Dewan, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen, and go for an autumnal hat like this one Amazon shoppers call “the perfect accessory.”

Amazon reviewers and Instagram influencers alike love this adjustable, wide brim fedora hat, which comes in 16 colors from classic camel to pretty pink. You’ve likely seen it (or similar styles) on Instagram, where the affordable accessory is making the rounds. And the best part — it won’t cost you more than $20.

Buy It! Lisianthus Women’s Belt Buckle Fedora Hat, $16.45; amazon.com

Reviewers rave about its inexpensive price tag despite its high-end look — and its adjustable fit, which can easily be tailored to your perfect size with its built-in drawstrings. “Finding a hat that I like is really hard for me because I have a larger sized head, but this one is awesome,” one reviewer wrote. “I found out about it from an Instagram fashion blogger (@livingmybeststyle) and decided it was affordable and worth the risk! Can’t wait to wear it out.”

“This was one of those things I wanted for a while, but was scared I couldn’t pull it off — I decided to go for it and I’m so happy I did,” another chimed in. “I have a small head and typically have an issue with how hats fit my head, but this one has an adjustable drawstring inside that you can tighten or loosen to fit you perfectly.”

The comfy hat is the perfect thing to throw on with your favorite autumnal sweater, leather jacket, or fall boots, and can be dressed up with a dress or worn casually with jeans and flannel. Fashion blogger Jennifer of Fundamentally My Style paired hers with a sweater dress and heeled boots while blogger Amanda Fontenot styled hers with a simple, neutral sweater.

So far, the trendy hat has racked up over 970 five-star reviews and earned a near-perfect Amazon rating with shoppers claiming they’re adding a second and third to their wardrobe so they can wear it all fall and winter. The only tricky part will be deciding which color to get next!