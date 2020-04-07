Lisa Vanderpump Shares How She 'Takes Care' of Herself in Cheeky NSFW Instagram Video

With salons and spas closed across the country as people remain focused on flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have taken to recreating spa services at home. However, no one seems to be enjoying self-care as much as Lisa Vanderpump.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, posted a suggestive video to Instagram Monday night, where followers see her receiving extreme pleasure — from giving herself a pedicure. The restaurateur seems to be rubbing her foot with a skin exfoliator while smiling at the camera. She captioned the video, “Taking care of myself…”

On March 22nd, just two days after California issued a stay-at-home order, Vanderpump encouraged followers donate to coronavirus relief efforts. “I urge anyone who can to donate to a local food bank, or an organization working to combat this coronavirus. I will be making a donation to @lafoodbank and @midnightmission.”

She also promised fans that she would still post on social media, despite being alone in her house with her husband, Ken. “Please stay home if you can and help #flattenthecurve and allow our society to try and catch up with this virus,” said Vanderpump. “In the meantime, I will try to be posting things that will hopefully take your mind off things, or peeks into our pretty boring #isolation home life of me trying not to strangle Ken daily.”

The reality TV personality surely has lived up to her promise as she continues to post about how she is spending her time in self-isolation.

Last week, Vanderpump shared several photos of her around her home doing everything from cleaning off her beauty shelves to taking her pony for a walk.

She captioned the photos, “After a day of scrubbing, washing Ken’s Underpants and Schnooky’s butt, cooking, cleaning, chasing ponies, vacuuming, self-manicuring and endless news, I think it’s time for a glass of wine and #VanderpumpRules – on in a minute.”