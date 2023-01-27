Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it.

While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show.

For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto heels, dangling earrings and a shaggy mullet hairstyle.

The actress was definitely feeling confident in her outfit as she shared an Instagram carousel of herself posing in the ensemble.

"Owning it in @muglerofficial ✨🇫🇷," she captioned the self-timed photo shoot, referencing one of her famous lines from the Bravo series.

The 59-year-old reality television star also made a statement from the fashion front row.

In a TikTok clip shared by Dazed, talk show host Ziwe, who is dressed in a lace top and leather skirt, walks down the runway addressing the reality television personality.

"I said Lisa Rinna, are you ready to own it baby?" asks Ziwe as she struts her way to Rinna seated in the front row.

Rinna then takes the mic and declares: "I f—ing came out owning it, baby," which warrants cheers from the audience.

Even when she's not outfitted in high-fashion, the Bravolebrity loves to own it all — and that includes when her face is free of makeup and in need of some "help."

Ahead of the Mugler event, Rinna shared the behind-the-scenes of her glam on Instagram. The videos shared to her Story show her rocking a sheet mask and a headband to hold back her unruly locks.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm really having a good time," Rinna said with a laugh. "Fashion Week is fun."

The Days of Our Lives actress previously supported her daughter Amelia Hamlin as she walked in the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris show. During her stay, she also attended the runway shows for Viktor & Rolf, Ashi Studio and Kenzo.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Rinna's Fashion Week appearance comes shortly after her exit from the Bravo franchise, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the beauty entrepreneur said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

However, Rinna's departure from RHOBH after an eight-season run is making way for a fresh start that she's looking forward to.

"It's time for a break," she told Interview Magazine in her first interview since announcing her exit. "Not a pause, I don't go on pause. You don't put me on pause. I go bye-bye. You know what I'm saying?"