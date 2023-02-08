Lisa Rinna Wears Matching Pink Bra and Boxers to L.A. Lakers Game — See Her Daring Look!

Lisa Rinna left little to the imagination in her latest daring look.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out to the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday to watch her hometown team face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, despite LeBron James becoming the top-scoring NBA player of all time on the court, the real star of the show was Rinna's outfit to sit front row.

The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, rolled up to Crytpo.com Arena in barely any clothing — opting for just her undies.

To the event, Rinna sported an Alexander Wang ensemble consisting of a baby pink windbreaker layered over nothing but a matching bralette and boxer briefs. For shoes, the star donned matching pink satin Alexander Wang heels and accessorized with a complementing purse, a big diamond ring and simple silver hoops.

For glam, the beauty entrepreneur strutted in her signature short haircut, glossy lips and dark eye makeup that dramatized the barely there look.

Rinna has been making some big waves in the fashion industry lately; the star recently jetted off to Paris and Copenhagen to both walk the runway and sit front row in a handful of shows.

She was the highlight of the Rotate fashion show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, where she strutted down the runway in a spaghetti strap swimsuit paired with an off-the-shoulder leopard-print coat. The star also donned a slicked-back faux mohawk and oh-so-trendy bleach brows, which has also been a favorite of her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

She thanked the Rotate designers for including her on Instagram, saying, "Thank you so much Thora and Jeanette! Love you! ❤️" Rinna wrote. "Founded by influencers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen in 2020, @rotatebirgerchristensen"

Before Copenhagen, Rinna was seen in Paris, where she attended multiple shows, including KENZO and Mugler.

Her front-row appearance at Mugler quickly went viral when a TikTok clip of the show, featuring the star, highlighted her response to comedian Ziwe calling out to her.

While walking past Rinna, the talk show host said, "I said Lisa Rinna, are you ready to own it, baby?"

To which, Rinna took the mic and declared: "I f—ing came out owning it, baby."