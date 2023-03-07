Lisa Rinna Wears Retro Bowl Cut at Paris Fashion Week and Fans React with Wild Comparisons

The reality television star attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 show sporting the polarizing '80s hairstyle — and fans think she looks identical to this Stranger Things character

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 7, 2023 02:26 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Lisa Rinna loves to be blunt, even with her hairstyles.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 59, attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 show (the first since the sudden death of the eponymous designer) donning an '80s-inspired bowl cut wig with rounded bangs. And the lob definitely turned heads.

After Rinna posted photos of her look — which also featured a belted floral blazer, glittery leggings and and towering heels — to Instagram, fans hit the comment section with comparisons of Rinna and famous figures with the bob.

Many called the Bravolebrity Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp on Stranger Things, while others labeled her as the "Little Lad" from the now-famous Starburst commercial (performed by Jack Ferver) that went viral on TikTok for its "Berries and Cream" jingle.

However, Rinna wasn't fazed by the chatter. "We went to the @viviennewestwood show and it was SPECTACULAR!!!" she captioned the post.

She also thanked the Vivienne Westwood team, writing, "#sograteful #honored pinching myself!"

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Lisa Rinna attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Since her departure from her longtime Bravo gig, the author, mom and businesswoman has been busy attending fashion shows and being the star of them too.

In January, she sat front row at the Mugler Haute Couture show in Paris and brought her "own it" attitude with her, dressed in a see-through gown with a thigh-high slit.

On the runway, talk show host Ziwe, who modeled in the show, approached Rinna, asking her, "I said Lisa Rinna, are you ready to own it baby?" to which Rinna iconically responded, "I f—ing came out owning it, baby."

Lisa Rinna walks the runway at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Just one week later, Rinna walked the Rotate runway show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The multi-hyphenate strutted down the catwalk in a black one-piece swimsuit, stiletto heels and a show stopping leopard-print fur coat draped around her arms. She also rocked an edgy mohawk style hairdo, which completed the daring ensemble.

Rinna later returned for the Rotate show finale in a glittering high-necked black gown with elbow-length puff sleeves.

The youngest of Rinna's daughters, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who's no stranger to the runway herself, praised her mom in the comments, writing, "DYING."

