Lisa Rinna Struts the Runway with Daughters Amelia and Delilah in New York Fashion Week Show

It’s a family affair!

On Sunday, Lisa Rinna and her model daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, walked the runway together during Dennis Basso’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection show as a part of New York Fashion Week.

The trio looked fierce as they each rocked a different version of a fuchsia floral-print gown and statement earrings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, strutted down the runway in a floor-length dress with a belted floral skirt. Rinna accessorized the look with matching fuschia earrings and a pink lip.

The reality star’s daughters matched their mother with identical high ponytails and similar makeup looks.

Delilah wore a more chic and casual look, showing off her legs in floral print biker shorts and a fuschia high-low tank. Amelia was dressed in an asymmetrical floral dress, lined with pink jewels. Both daughters matched in black strappy shoes.

Just hours later, Deliah and Amelia slayed the runway for a second time at the Blonds Fall/Winter 2020 collection fashion show.

The girls took the catwalk by storm in similar pink outfits embellished with small flowers and jewels, and large hoop earrings. Deliah and Amelia stopped to take a selfie when they reached the end of the runway.

Rinna was ever the supportive mom at the show — still in her high ponytail — and was seen snapping shots of her daughters from the audience.

On Tuesday, the mother of two shared a video on Instagram of her daughters walking the runway, gushing that she was a “#proudmama.”

The family fun continued on Tuesday when the women attended Vera Wang’s fashion show as guests.

Rinna and her daughters have worked side-by-side in fashion before.

In October, the models launched their first join fashion collection, DNA, and admitted that the RHOBH star “helped [them] a lot”, advising them on the business end of things.

Rinna has her own successful clothing line, Lisa Rinna Collection for QVC. “I mean she’s really good at coming up with what will work for a certain type of audience,” Amelia told PEOPLE at the time. “So she definitely helped us steer in the right direction when it came to dialing down at the end, what pieces we did want to launch and how people would react to it.”

“She sells all over America. So we wanted to be able to do that,” Delilah Belle added. “And you know be attainable, be affordable. And still be good quality.”