Lisa Rinna Transforms Her Hair for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion: 'We Named Her Raquel'

Lisa Rinna debuted an new blonde look for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion on Wednesday night.

Rinna, 55, wore a blonde, shoulder-length wig for the occasion, along with a skintight, lime green mini dress from Alex Perry, complete with shoulder pads, Gianvito Roosi strappy silver heels and a pink lip.

“We named her Raquel. ✨ SEASON 9 REUNION 🔫” Rinna captioned an Instagram photo of the look, tagging her glam squad, which included hair stylists Scott King and Aleksey Bishop, stylists Marie-Lou Bartoli and Kelsey Brosi and makeup artist Joey Maalouf.

She also posted a video showing off the glamorous ensemble, captioning it with the tennis ball emoji. Rinna, who normally wears her hear brunette, seemed to have fun with her new look. She posted a video in an Instagram Story, writing, “Who’s that girl.”

She also shared some hilarious reactions from fans who loved her look.

One meme likened her to a Skinnygirl Margarita, while another fan wrote, “bow down nowwwwww.”

The reunion, which was filmed on Wednesday, seemed to be full of dramatics, according to Andy Cohen.

The Bravo star confirmed on Instagram Live on Wednesday that Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t in attendance.

“There’s major things happening,” he said. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.” He added that Cammille Grammer, who isn’t a full-time cast member on RHOBH, was at the reunion.

After the reunion was over, though, Rinna had another very important event to prepare for: 17-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s high school graduation!

“DAMN GIRL!!!!! @ameliagray is the new face of @toofaced #damngirlmascara AND she is graduating from High School Today!!! Congrats to our PrettyBaby!!!!! So proud of you and all of your hard work!!!!!” she said on Instagram Thursday.

Amelia’s graduation comes amid the model’s forthcoming comments about her battle with anorexia. She said this week that her behavior on a recent episode of RHOBH was because of her previous eating disorder.

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did,” Amelia wrote on Instagram.

But Amelia also said that she is now “100% recovered and happy.”

Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin also share daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.