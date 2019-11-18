Lisa Rinna Teases New Makeup Launch at BravoCon: 'Maybe Lisa Rinna Lips Is Coming Soon!'

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna might be cashing in on her famous pout.

The reality star, 56, seemingly hinted at an upcoming makeup launch during a BravoCon panel discussion with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates in New York City over the weekend.

When a fan asked Rinna — who rocked a long-sleeve, highlighter yellow bodycon Alex Perry dress and a sleek braided ponytail for the event — what lip gloss she was wearing, the replied, “Well soon you might be able to buy my very own lip gloss.”

She continued: “Oops! Did I just give you a little something? I don’t know, maybe Lisa Rinna Lips is coming soon.”

And when another wondered whether the new product would be sold on QVC (like her fashion line, The Lisa Rinna Collection) the reality star quipped: “I’m going to sell it anywhere I can!”

Rinna previously attributed her plump pout to lip injections and has never shied away from talking about plastic surgery. But in 2010, the star told PEOPLE she made the decision to switch back to her natural look.

Rinna had permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip (not the bottom), which she initially loved, but eventually had reduced after facing criticism for her appearance. “I was crazy to even touch them in the first place,” Rinna told PEOPLE in 2010.

But after seeing Barbara Hershey’s full pout in the 1988 film Beaches the then-23-year-old signed up for the permanent plumper. In total, she had four injections. “In the beginning, it was great,” she recalled.

Eventually, the silicone started seeping throughout her lip and creating scar tissue that was “hard and bumpy, like peas.” She later tried cortisone shots to reduce the swelling, but instead “it made them look worse,” Rinna said.

“I’d get photographed, my lips would look a certain way and then people would start to talk,” she added.

Although Rinna had long been told her mouth was beyond repair, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher shocked her with the news that he could reconstruct her upper lip by removing some of the damaged tissue and reshaping what was left. “I was dumbfounded,” Rinna said at the time. “Then I started to get really excited.”

Two months after the lip reduction surgery, Rinna was delighted with the results.“You can see my teeth when I smile now, which you couldn’t do for a while. I’ve been smiling these big smiles!” she said at the time. “My lip is back to being smooth!”

–with reporting by Jodi Guglielmi