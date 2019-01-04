Lisa Rinna, 55, Wows in a Fendi Bikini While on Vacation in Costa Rica

Lisa Rinna is bringing some fashion — and the heat — to Costa Rica!
While vacationing with her family, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned up the heat with a sexy bikini photo shared to Instagram.
Rinna, 55, rocked a Fendi string bikini as she posed poolside in her reflective sunglasses on Thursday.
“I got me a Fendi,” she captioned the steamy snapshot, referencing her designer swimsuit which retails for $490.
The mom-of-two also shared another photo of herself to her Instagram Stories, giving her followers a close-up view of her toned abs, cleavage, and sun-kissed skin.
The star — who is no stranger to posting snaps of her toned body on social media — recently shared the fitness secrets behind her impressive figure.
Sharing a smiling photo of herself rocking a bright red swimsuit top, Rinna revealed, “I do yoga. 25 years of it.”
“What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too,” she continued. “Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”
In 2014, Rinna told PEOPLE that the word “diet” is not in her vocabulary.
“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” she explained. “Moderation is key.”
Continued the reality star: “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”
As for how she keeps her fit frame? Rinna previously shared that she thinks “it’s really good to move everyday.”
“I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane,” explained the former Days of Our Lives star, adding that she works out six times a week by mixing up spinning and yoga classes.
And as she’s gotten older, Rinna said she’s also just found what works for her. “I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years,” she said. “I think you have to listen to your body.”