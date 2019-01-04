Lisa Rinna, 55, Wows in a Fendi Bikini While on Vacation in Costa Rica

Lisa Rinna is bringing some fashion — and the heat — to Costa Rica!

While vacationing with her family, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned up the heat with a sexy bikini photo shared to Instagram.

Rinna, 55, rocked a Fendi string bikini as she posed poolside in her reflective sunglasses on Thursday.

“I got me a Fendi,” she captioned the steamy snapshot, referencing her designer swimsuit which retails for $490.

The mom-of-two also shared another photo of herself to her Instagram Stories, giving her followers a close-up view of her toned abs, cleavage, and sun-kissed skin.

The star — who is no stranger to posting snaps of her toned body on social media — recently shared the fitness secrets behind her impressive figure.

Sharing a smiling photo of herself rocking a bright red swimsuit top, Rinna revealed, “I do yoga. 25 years of it.”

“What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too,” she continued. “Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

In 2014, Rinna told PEOPLE that the word “diet” is not in her vocabulary.