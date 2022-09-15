Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Won't 'Do Midriffs' in Candid New York Fashion Week Interview

During a New York Fashion Week sit-down with Interview Magazine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her style, walking the runway and more

By
Published on September 15, 2022 12:41 PM
Lisa Rinna
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to keeping up with trends, but there's one in particular that she's vowing to never go near.

Rinna, 59, opened up this week about her disinterest in midriffs, telling Interview Magazine during New York Fashion Week that the look is totally off the table for her.

"I wouldn't do the midriffs," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. "I would have my daughters do the midriffs. I mean, there comes a point where you just don't. At my age, you don't do midriffs. You can wear a bathing suit but you can't do midriffs."

Rinna caught up with the publication following her time walking the runway at Priscavera's SS23 runway show, as she rocked a second-skin, slinky white dress from designer Priscavera Franchetti's label and had "so much fun" in the process. Her walk, as she explained, was inspired by a small handful of models, including the iconic Cindy Crawford.

Rinna, sporting slicked-back hair, said she went into her runway walk wanting to act as if she had a shot of tequila beforehand. But opted not to take a shot, or an edible, for this one.

"Well, I'll tell you what, it's not easy," she said of walking the runway. "But there's so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least. And I stood between great models who gave me advice without me even having to beg for it."

Throughout the night, the reality star and actress was taking advice from those around her as she wore the white dress and some very sparkly nails. Notably, a man from Vogue Mexico gave her one of the most important tips of the night — to relax her face.

"He helped me the most. Want to know why? Because he took a photo of me during rehearsal. He said, 'Everything's good but you need to relax your face. You look stressed.' So I was very conscious of my body," Rinna explained. "You're holding your gut in, There's all this stuff. He goes, 'Relax your face.' So when I finally did it, I think it was very helpful."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> walks the runway during the PRISCAVera Fashion Show
Manny Carabel/Getty

At the event, Rinna posed for photos alongside model Richie Shazam and others, and a few famous friends lifted her up on social media, including a few Real Housewives stars. But she's not the only runway star in the family. Earlier in the week, she joined her husband Harry Hamlin in supporting their daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, as she walked the Tommy Factory runway show.

When asked if "being the villain" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills paid off, Rinna hit Interview with a playful, "What do you think?" As for if she's be around next season, she left it up to fans to find out.

"We'll see," Rinna said.

