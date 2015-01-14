Lisa Rinna Recycles 10-Year-Old Dress (and Looks Exactly the Same in It)

She may be 51, but Lisa Rinna can still slip into the same gowns she was wearing 10 years ago. The reality star proved just that, pulling a vintage dress from her closet for HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty.

Rinna dusted off a black-and-nude lace Alaïa design with a sheer hemline for the soiree, the same look she wore to the 12th Annual Race to Erase MS back in 2005 (left). And the plastic surgery advocate looks almost exactly the same, especially that signature haircut. Actually, we think she wore the dress better in 2015 (ditching the bracelet and leopard shoes, plus, pulling up the neckline were the right moves).



Rinna wasn’t the only star to go for the carpet re-wear at the Globes. Entourage actress Perrey Reeves recycled a 23-year-old design from her wardrobe.

“You’re going to love this. The first time I went to the Golden Globes was in 1992, and this was what I wore,” Reeves told reporters of the maroon velvet dress she selected for the HBO party. “I thought I would revive it. No one ever does that. But I guess I’ve been around for a while.”

The star added, “I literally went into my wardrobe and said, ‘I’m going to wear something pretty that I always loved, that I haven’t worn again.’ And I did!”

Other celebs who draw fashion inspiration from their own closets? Helen Mirren who wore her favorite Dolce & Gabbana floral dress on three red carpets in three months, Helena Bonham Carter who pulled one her Vivienne Westwood favorites for the Oscars in 2013 and Keira Knightley who famously recycled her Chanel wedding dress.

