Lisa Rinna Recruits Husband Harry Hamlin to Test Out Her Lip Enhancer: 'It's Unisex, Honey'

Lisa Rinna is putting husband Harry Hamlin to work!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen holding the lip enhancer at the start of the clip, Hamlin questions Rinna about the makeup. "It's gonna make my lips bigger?" he asks, to which his wife replies: "Yes! More moist. ... It's clear so you can use it alone or underneath your Rinna Beauty lipstick and lipgloss."

As Hamlin begins to apply the enhancer, Rinna suggests that he use it on both his upper and lower lips. "Pretend it's like a chapstick, cause it's pretty much what it's like," she says.

"This is for men or women. It's unisex, honey!" the mother of two adds. "Your lips are going to be moist and fabulous."

Hamlin concludes the video by adding, "OK, kissable?" while giving Rinna an air kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rinna initially launched her Rinna Beauty line in 2020, and said it was a long time coming.

"It's been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line," the reality star and former Days of Our Lives actress previously told Allure. "I first wanted to do it ... I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with."

"Every single time, it fell through. The deal didn't work. Something happened. And that was, like, five times. I'm not even kidding," she continued. "I felt like, 'Gosh, maybe I'm not supposed to do it. Maybe I'm supposed to concentrate on clothes.' But in the back of my mind, I was like, 'I'm not going to give up. I'm just not.' I never take no for an answer, and here we are."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During the interview, Rinna also chatted about Hamlin's own skincare routine, which she described was initially nonexistent.

"Harry has no beauty routine. Zero. He used baby oil on his face for the first 20 years [we were together]," Rinna told Allure. "And then I put him on a regimen. I think it's helped, [but], I mean, Harry could use nothing forever and be fine because he's Harry Hamlin and he's a freak of nature."