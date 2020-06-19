"Please wear this to the Reunion," Kyle Richards commented on the photos

Lisa Rinna Poses Nude in Sunglasses Campaign and Her RHOBH Costars Are Flipping Out

Lisa Rinna is baring all in a new eyewear campaign — and her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates can't get enough.

Rinna, 56, shared several photos to Instagram on Thursday of herself wearing the new Christian Cowan X Le Specs sunglasses ... and nothing else.

The actress' daughters both commented with surprise on the photos, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

"WAIT WHAT," wrote Amelia Gray, adding, "WHEN DID YOU DO THIS" and "YOU ARE HOT," while her sister Delilah Belle added, "Mom when tf did you do this."

Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, commented, "THAT’S MY GIRL!!! ❤️❤️"

Rinna's fellow RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi also couldn't help but gush over the photo shoot.

"OH MY GAWD," wrote Richards, 51. "Please wear this to the Reunion."

"WHHHAATTT!!!" Kemsley, 43, commented. "Holy S**T! Damn this is next level."

Girardi, 48, chimed in, "YES YES YES."

"Why wear anything when you look this good?" designer Christian Cowan commented on one of the photos from the campaign, which were taken by photographer Greg Swales.

Swales shared the images on his own Instagram account, sharing that he was "blown away" by Rinna during their shoot.

"Who needs clothes when your body looks like this 🌋," he captioned one series of photos. "My the stunning @lisarinna 😍 for @christiancowan eyewear collection with @lespecs photo @gregswalesart #lisarinna."