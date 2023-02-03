Lisa Rinna Owns the Runway in Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit and Leopard Print Coat

Lisa Rinna is serving pure sass on the runway.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, owned the Rotate catwalk in Copenhagen, Denmark Thursday in a black spaghetti strap one-piece swimsuit paired with an oversized — and off-the-shoulder — leopard-print coat.

Equally as edgy with her hair and make-up, the mom-of-two rocked the same bleached-out eyebrow trend her daughter Amelia Hamlin recently debuted, with her short hair worn straight up in a tousled faux mohawk style.

Topped with a neutral lip, smoky eye and smoldering stare, Rinna strutted up and down the catwalk in sky-high black stiletto heels to "I Was Made for Lovin' You" by Kiss.

"Thank you so much Thora and Jeanette! Love you! ❤️" Rinna wrote on her Instagram page, thanking the designers. "Founded by influencers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen in 2020, @rotatebirgerchristensen"

"DYING," her daughter Amelia wrote in the comments, while British Vogue contributing editor Munroe Bergdorf chimed in with "OWNED IT."

Rinna later returned for the Rotate show finale in a glittering high-necked black gown with elbow-length puff sleeves.

The RHOBH alum appears to be enjoying her retirement from the hit show. On Jan. 26, the reality star made a splash during Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Mugler Haute Couture show.

For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto heels, dangling earrings and a shaggy mullet hairstyle.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

The actress was definitely feeling confident in her outfit as she shared an Instagram carousel of herself posing in the ensemble.

"Owning it in @muglerofficial ✨🇫🇷," she captioned the self-timed photo shoot, referencing one of her famous lines from the Bravo series.

In a TikTok clip shared by Dazed, talk show host Ziwe, who was dressed in a lace top and leather skirt, walked down the runway addressing the reality television personality.

"I said Lisa Rinna, are you ready to own it, baby?" Ziwe asked as she strutted her way to Rinna's front-row seat.

Rinna took the mic and declared: "I f—ing came out owning it, baby."

Cynthia Anderson/Shutterstock

Ahead of the Mugler event, Rinna shared the behind-the-scenes of her glam on Instagram. The videos shared in her Story showed her rocking a sheet mask and a headband to hold back her unruly locks.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm really having a good time," Rinna said with a laugh. "Fashion Week is fun."

The Days of Our Lives actress previously supported her daughter as she walked in the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris show. During Rinna's Paris stay, she also attended the runway shows for Viktor & Rolf, Ashi Studio and Kenzo.