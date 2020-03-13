Fashion Statement! Lisa Rinna Shows Off Custom 'Mrs. Hamlin' Louis Vuitton Purse

Lisa Rinna is just wild about Harry!

Ahead of her 23rd wedding anniversary with husband Harry Hamlin, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday with a large Louis Vuitton bag slung across her body, showcasing a special custom design.

Emblazoned on the classic monogram bag were the words “Mrs. Hamlin,” written in cursive with a pair of kissy lips.

For the outing — which appeared to be pegged to a yoga class, as she carried a mat under one arm — a casually dressed Rinna, 56, smiled and waved at photographers. The Bravo star wore an all-black ensemble of leggings and a low-key top under a trench-style sweater.

She finished the look in black sneakers and dark sunglasses, with a navy blue printed bandanna tied around her hair.

Rinna and Hamlin, 68, have been open about their relationship ups and downs in the past. In a profile published with The Daily Beast this past December, the Mad Men actor admitted that he was initially hesitant about doing RHOBH, which his wife has starred on for five seasons.

“I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial, and I do,” Hamlin said of what he told Rinna when she first approached him about possibly doing the reality show.

“I have had three opportunities to use him: once with Ursula, and two of my ex-wives,” continued the star, noting exes Ursula Andress, Nicollette Sheridan and Laura Johnson. “It’s the same guy every time. We send Christmas cards to each other every year.”

“I said to Lisa, ‘You can’t do this. Everybody who does that show gets divorced. It’s a horrible, horrible thing, to do that show,'” Hamlin recalled before explaining how he changed his tune, “Bethenny [Frankel] convinced me from a branding point of view it would be a good thing to do. Then I was open to doing it on my own terms.”

Image zoom Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna Presley Ann/FilmMagic

But the pair’s marriage seems to be stronger than ever as they gear up to celebrate 23 years on March 29.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live in February 2018, Rinna opened up about how the couple (who share daughters Amelia, 18, and Delilah, 21) have kept the spark alive over the course of their relationship.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” she admitted. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!“

Despite their differences, Rinna added that the two “are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t.”