The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seemed to be taking a cue from her model daughters in the sexy photoshoot

Lisa Rinna Is Almost Unrecognizable in Long Blonde Wig, Skimpy Lingerie for Photoshoot

Lisa Rinna rocked a whole new look on set of her photoshoot!

To celebrate the launch of Rinna Beauty's newest pinky-nude Lip Kit named Heidi (available now), Rinna got all decked out in the wig and some sultry lingerie. Along with other models participating in the campaign, the star wore a curve-hugging strapless bustier bodysuit, sheer thigh high stockings and sexy black stilettos.

"She's fierce, she's wild and she knows that playing it safe is not an option (and no fun). We LOVE her. Shop The Heidi Lip Kit now at @rinnabeauty 💋💄," captioned one photo of her look on Instagram.

Rinna's RHOBH castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff gave her some love in the comments of a behind-the-scenes video she shared from the photoshoot. "I could never look this hot no matter how hard I tried. Wowwwwwwww 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," the star wrote.

Rinna Beauty/Instagram Credit: Rinna Beauty/Instagram

Makeup artist Steven Tabimba created Rinna's look for the shoot and also posted some clips of the star modeling like a pro. "So you know it's real. This is an icon," Tabimba said on his Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Rinnas commemorated her 58th trip around the sun with a sexy Instagram selfie. The snap features Rinna rocking a plunging white one-piece swimsuit and Tom Ford aviator sunglasses. "This is 58 🤍😘💃🏻🥂" she captioned the post.

Many of Rinna's famous friends wished her a happy birthday and hyped her up in the comments, including Tracy Anderson, who wrote: "Oh my goodness @lisarinna you are the INSPO on all the levels!!!!!"

Lisa Rinna Credit: Lisa Rinna/instagram

With more than three decades in the spotlight, Rinna has been the subject of her fair share of headlines over the years. Her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle recently shared some of their mom's best advice with Entertainment Tonight.

The sisters said, "She'll be like, 'Just F the haters!'"