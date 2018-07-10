Kylie Jenner isn’t the only celebrity who has changed her mind about lip fillers.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and soap opera actress Lisa Rinna has been very open about her plastic surgery choices, mainly her decision to plump her pout with injections and just like Jenner — who just revealed she “got rid” of all her fillers — Rinna made the decision to switch back to her original look after some time.

While Jenner had temporary fillers, Rinna had permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip (not the bottom), which she initially loved, but eventually had reduced after facing criticism for her appearance. “I was crazy to even touch them in the first place,” Rinna told PEOPLE in 2010. But after seeing Barbara Hershey’s full pout in the 1988 film Beaches the then-23-year-old signed up for the permanent plumper. In total, she had four injections. “In the beginning, it was great,” she recalled. But after about 10 years, the silicone started seeping throughout her lip and creating scar tissue that was “hard and bumpy, like peas.” She later tried cortisone shots to reduce the swelling, but instead “it made them look worse,” Rinna said.

“I’d get photographed, my lips would look a certain way and then people would start to talk,” Rinna added.

Getty (2)

Although Rinna had long been told her mouth was beyond repair, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher shocked her with the news that he could reconstruct her upper lip by removing some of the damaged tissue and reshaping what was left. “I was dumbfounded,” Rinna said at the time. “Then I started to get really excited.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

And just two months after her lip reduction surgery, Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin loved her more natural look. “You can see my teeth when I smile now, which you couldn’t do for a while. I’ve been smiling these big smiles!” she said. And though Fisher says it will take up to six months for all the swelling to disappear, Rinna says there’s already “a huge difference. My lip is back to being smooth!”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Stars Who Love Their Plastic Surgery

Her husband said, “Whatever change took place was so gradual, it never registered for me,” Hamlin told PEOPLE, adding that when kissing his wife, her mouth always “felt soft and supple.”

Since her lip reduction surgery, Rinna hasn’t opened up about whether or not she’s tried experimenting with temporary collagen- or hylaluronic acid-based fillers instead, but the star did have a keen eye for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s injections before Jenner ever admitted to getting hers done.

During a January 2015 appearance on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rinna said she had a feeling Jenner was getting her lips injected when asked in a fan question.

“As Hollywood’s reigning lip expert, do you think Kylie Jenner got lip injections?” Cohen asked Rinna on the show.

As she nodded Rinna said, “I mean that is my feeling. I could be absolutely wrong but I think so. Don’t they to you?! It is not a bad thing, right? It is not a bad thing!”