Lisa Rinna Launches Lip Plumpers as She Reflects on Her Lip Injection Past: 'I'm the Pioneer!'

Lisa Rinna knows a thing or two about the beauty of a full lip — and now, she's giving fans an easy way to mimic her signature look.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped her newest release in her Rinna Beauty brand: a line of "Larger Than Life" Lip Plumping glosses.

Designed to increase lip volume and moisture while decreasing lip lines, Rinna's lip plumper collection features six colorful shades, all with an ultra-reflective sheen that gives lips an immediate and fuller, fabulous facade.

"Your lips will be bigger," Rinna, 58, tells PEOPLE, "And believe me, I know bigger! I mean, come on — it seems like if I didn't do a plumper, it would be a lost opportunity, don't you think?"

It sure would be. Rinna's lips are instantly recognizable. The star originated the fuller-lip look long before it came a red-carpet staple, putting permanent plumper into her top lip when she was just 23 years old (she was inspired by seeing Barbara Hershey's full pout in the 1988 film Beaches).

"I'm the pioneer!" Rinna says, joking that her lips have had "a career all their own!"

Of course, nowadays, lip injectables have become the norm, with stars of all ages getting them for a fuller look. "It's nice to all of a sudden be a bit more accepted," Rinna says. "It was so taboo back in the day when I did it. It was so like, 'Oh my God!' So I guess you like to have the company. It makes me like happy!"

Rinna famously pulled back on her own lip fillers with a lip reduction surgery over 10 years ago, after the silicone started seeping throughout her lip and creating scar tissue.

"I've gone too far with everything. Let's face it. I have," Rinna jokes. "Luckily I'm aware that I go too far and I'm able to pull myself back. But I've always gone too far. We know that!"

That's part of the appeal to her "Larger than Life" lip plumping glosses: one can get their desired fullness without a needle.

"This is doctor-free plumped up lips," she says of the product, which uses use collagen peptides to plump. "It really works. It really plums your lips. Use this for 28 days, you will have bigger lips. No appointment necessary!"

Rinna's lip plumpers retail for $24 each. Three shades — red, peach, and a frost — are out now, while the rest of the colors will launch in April. Rinna will be a guest on Talkshoplive's The Beauty Edit on Wednesday, where she'll officially kick off sales of her new product.

The plumping glosses are scent-free, taste-free, paraben-free, phthalate free, gluten free and vegan. They also contain no animal collagen, and like all Rinna Beauty products, have been deemed cruelty-free by Cruelty Free Kitty.

Additionally, "the Lip Plumpers blend vegan collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E, while sensory botanicals impart a cooling sensation," the company said. "Silky emollients fill in lip lines and smooth the texture, and antioxidants shield against environmental stressors. All of the ingredients work harmoniously to produce distinctly fuller and visibly voluminous lips with each application and do double duty in providing care for lips by preserving and protecting them with this groundbreaking formula."

They can be used daily, and the effects are cumulative with consistent use, the company added.

Rinna Beauty launched in 2020 with a line of lipsticks, lip liners, and gloss, and found instant e-commerce success. "I'm really proud," Rinna tells PEOPLE, of Rinna Beauty's achievments. "We launched during the pandemic when everyone was wearing a mask. I mean, the obstacles were high. But I'm so grateful because people really seem to love the product.